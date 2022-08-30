Read full article on original website
Remainder of Labor Day Weekend: Quiet & Beautiful!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The quiet weather pattern and comfortable conditions will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Dry and mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s and 90s will be great for outdoor festivities!. Another beautiful, sunny and pleasant day is in store for Sunday! Overall,...
Hot temperatures continue into September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar has been flipped to September, but the hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday. A cold front could trigger scattered thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening. The Labor Day Weekend is looking warm and dry. Mostly sunny this afternoon and continued hot. Highs in...
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team is back in action at Memorial Stadium this weekend, but if you’re looking for something else to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. 2022 Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo Championship Finale.
NDOT: Buckle in for Husker football home game traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the routes below to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln, there are nearly 30% more vehicles on the road during this time.
All Pro: Residential Heating & Air Systems
Submit your Good News Friday photos on the 10/11 NOW website or app. The butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close for the season. Labor Day weekend is the last time this year to check out Laura's Butterfly Pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Husker fans return in force for first home game of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of home games means business is booming, especially in downtown Lincoln. Husker game day makes Memorial Stadium the third largest city in Nebraska, holding over 90,000 thousand fans. But before those fans file into the stands, they flock to local stores, bars and restaurants.
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip. For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.
Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wait is nearly over for Huskers fans as the team soon returns to Memorial Stadium. It’s not only exciting for the Husker faithful, it’s also a welcoming sight for the players down on the field. 10/11 NOW heard the team’s reaction before they host their first game in roughly nine months.
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 31, 2022 Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson’s lives changed. “We were just looking at cars because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do after my graduation party,” Wadiso said. She and Swanson were sitting in the grass outside Barnes...
Huskers, know your opponent: North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football opened the 2022 season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland in week zero. In week one the Big Red are back in Lincoln to take on North Dakota. North Dakota finished the 2021 season 5-6. Five of North Dakota’s losses were all...
Huskers sweep Ole Miss during Banwarth’s homecoming
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Mississippi in front of a crowd of 8,113 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night. The Huskers improved to 5-0 with their fifth straight sweep to start the season, while Ole Miss fell to 0-4, though three of the four losses are to teams ranked in the AVCA Top 20.
HS Football highlights and scores (Sept. 1)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football scores and highlights from week two of high school football on Thursday Sept. 1.
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
The butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close for the season. Labor Day weekend is the last time this year to check out Laura's Butterfly Pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Updated: 5 hours ago. Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lincoln libraries waive...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday...
