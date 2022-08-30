Read full article on original website
Onion rings to die for?
It is a question that has yet to be satisfactorily answered. When Tony Soprano sat down with his family at Holsten’s in Bloomfield, the final scene of the ground-breaking HBO series ended with a sinister-looking guy in a Members Only jacket, the jangle of bells at the entrance to the famed malt shop. And then, shockingly, the screen cut suddenly to black.
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays FREE LIVE STREAM (9/3/22): Watch MLB online | Time, TV, channel
The New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays in a regular season game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 (9/3/22) at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. Local can watch the game for free via a trial of DirectTV Stream–– YES Network for fans in New York and Bally Sports Sun for fans in Tampa. Fans in neither market can watch via MLB.tv.
Queen Latifah to co-host, Faith Evans to headline Newark’s 24 Hours of Peace Fri-Sat
Newark’s 11th annual 24 Hours of Peace celebration starting Friday night will again be hosted by its founder, Mayor Ras Baraka. But he’ll be joined this year by fellow Newark native Queen Latifah as co-host, along with headliner Faith Evans, who also has Newark roots and a deeply personal reason to appeal for peace.
Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $169M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (9/2/22)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $169 million, with a cash option valued at $95.4 million. The winning numbers were: 39, 40, 52, 60 and 67. The Mega Ball drawn was 20 with a Megaplier of 2x. While no one across the...
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
No. 13 Toms River North puts up staggering rushing, penalty statistics
In only its second game of the season, against a team that has as fine a defensive reputation as any program in the Shore Conference, Toms River North put up astronomical numbers at Rutgers Stadium Saturday. Just take a gander at these statistics:. Toms River North ran 55 plays and...
Police rescue dog locked in hot SUV parked at Jersey Shore
Police in a Jersey Shore borough rescued a dog that was left unattended in locked SUV on amid the high temperatures on Tuesday. Video of the rescue posted on YouTube showed the officers using tools to unlock the driver’s side door to free the small dog. Seaside Heights police...
Giovanni Del Re throws two TDs as Chatham shuts down Morristown - Football recap
Giovanni Del Re threw a pair of 10-yard scoring strikes to different receivers as Chatham won on the road, 21-0, over Morristown. Del Re hit Quinn Allison in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage and later threw to Filip Gache in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Chatham (2-0).
Yankees’ 9 worst problems right now: Josh Donaldson’s bat, DJ LeMahieu’s toe, more
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “Embarrassing.”. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Yankees lineup vs. Rays Saturday: Andrew Benintendi out, Clarke Schmidt vs. Corey Kluber (9/3/22)
TAMPA — Here’s the New York Yankees’ lineup vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA) will face righty Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA). 1. Aaron Judge, CF. 2. DJ LeMahieu,...
Karriem’s two touchdowns lift No. 15 West Orange past Montclair - football recap
Saboor Karriem showed why he is considered one of the state’s top prospects as he caught two touchdown passes to help lead West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-7 victory over Montclair at the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic at Sprague Field on the campus of Montclair State University.
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
Police identify 4 killed in rollover van crash on N.J. highway
The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
Martini, Edwards, North Hunterdon shake up new-look Cranford’s season debut
Having taken what became an 11-win Cranford team to the brink almost a year to the day, the North Hunterdon High School Lions finished the job and then some this time around. Top rusher Kente Edwards and quarterback Luke Martini were each responsible for two touchdowns, as the Lions triumphed in a 34-7 decision on Friday night at Memorial Field. Last September, North Hunterdon (2-0) nearly spoiled what became a perfect regular season for Cranford before falling in a 43-37 heartbreaker. Keeping the offensive fireworks purely on their side this time around, the Lions rolled to their second victory in a row after topping Hunterdon Central 29-8 last week.
Ramos, Boston each score twice in Riverside opener over Princeton - Football recap
Ivan Ramos rushed for 175 yards on 15 carries while John Boston ran 138 yards on 10 attempts and they each notched two touchdowns as Riverside won, 35-0, on the road over Princeton. Justin Mary scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter after Riverside (1-0) received a safety.
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
Yankees’ latest Andrew Benintendi news is murky | Injury details
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees don’t know if Andrew Benintendi will be back this season. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Football: Aungst’s late TD helps Pompton Lakes edge Saddle Brook
Joey Aungst threw a pair of touchdowns to help Pompton Lakes edge out a 13-8 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (0-1) scored a touchdown with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter and converted a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead, but a 41-yard touchdown pass from Aungst to Vinnie Stigliano gave Pompton Lakes (1-0) the lead and eventually the win.
