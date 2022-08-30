Read full article on original website
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
$25M to help Nebraska expand robotics development, entrepreneurship, outreach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is taking a lead role in a $25 million federal award that will push the boundaries of robotics innovation and serve as an economic driver for the Cornhusker State. The award is part of a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional...
Missing inmate returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his...
NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday...
Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip. For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.
All Pro: Residential Heating & Air Systems
Submit your Good News Friday photos on the 10/11 NOW website or app. The butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close for the season. Labor Day weekend is the last time this year to check out Laura's Butterfly Pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
The butterfly pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close for the season. Labor Day weekend is the last time this year to check out Laura's Butterfly Pavilion at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Lincoln libraries waive overdue fees. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lincoln City Libraries is no longer charging overdue...
Will your ticket for possession of marijuana go to court? It may depend on who writes it
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether a person ticketed for possession of a small amount of marijuana actually gets in trouble, may depend on what law enforcement agency in the Lincoln area writes the ticket. It all comes down to if the prosecuting attorneys believe it’s worth sending the drug out...
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Lincoln libraries waive overdue fees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have an overdue item from a Lincoln public library, you’re in luck. As of Thursday, September 1, Lincoln City Libraries is not charging late fees anymore. It’s a nationwide trend that Lincoln is getting on board with. “Overall, we are just excited...
Lincoln Airport launches new nonstop flight to Houston
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first flight to Houston officially took off from the Lincoln Airport Friday morning. After months of preparation, the flight comes as the new airport terminal reaches the halfway point in its construction. Officials with the Lincoln Airport Authority said this flight is a stepping stone...
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
Prostate cancer is the second leading cancer in men. Approximately 10% of those diagnosed will die from the disease.
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
Hot temperatures continue into September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar has been flipped to September, but the hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday. A cold front could trigger scattered thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening. The Labor Day Weekend is looking warm and dry. Mostly sunny this afternoon and continued hot. Highs in...
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City. Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
Hot & Muggy Friday with Evening Storm Chances
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be another day with hot and humid conditions. This afternoon into the overnight a cold front will push through the area and bring the chance for rain and storms, some may be strong to severe. The cold front will also knock Saturday high temperatures back to the 80s for most of us.
Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium
Innovating for athletes & beyond, Lincoln startup gets $1.5M in military grants. For one Lincoln startup, the focus is on athlete safety and recovery and a recent round of grant funding now has them designing for a new market: the U.S. military. Updated: 20 hours ago. Capitol security footage showed...
