Collinwood, TN

WAFF

Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to investigate possible thefts at a nearby junkyard. It started when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle because it did not have a tag. When the deputy questioned the driver, she admitted to dropping off two men, Phillip Basham and a man she only knew as “Dustin,” at a junk yard so they could steal car parts.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
thecamdenchronicle.com

Law enforcement continues to target drug offenders

The use of illegal drugs continues to trouble West Tennessee, and Benton County is no exception. Fortunately, the hard-working officers of the 24th District Drug Task Force (DTF), Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and the Big Sandy and Camden Police departments remain vigilant on the job. Following up on...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges

A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK AND FACES DRUG TRAFFICKIN CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO STOP 27 YEAF OLD RONALD ERIC YARBROUGH, II, 27, ON MONDAY NEAR SECOND STREET AND 12TH AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. YARBROUGH FAILED TO STOP AND LED OFFICERS ON A CHASE THAT ENDED THE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD. YARBROUGH’S 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT. YARBROUGH CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING WITH THE ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, AND TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON WEDNESDAY ON A 29,000 DOLLAR BOND.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Collinwood, TN
Wayne County, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WSMV

18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student

LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
LYLES, TN

