WAFF
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to investigate possible thefts at a nearby junkyard. It started when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle because it did not have a tag. When the deputy questioned the driver, she admitted to dropping off two men, Phillip Basham and a man she only knew as “Dustin,” at a junk yard so they could steal car parts.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Law enforcement continues to target drug offenders
The use of illegal drugs continues to trouble West Tennessee, and Benton County is no exception. Fortunately, the hard-working officers of the 24th District Drug Task Force (DTF), Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and the Big Sandy and Camden Police departments remain vigilant on the job. Following up on...
radio7media.com
Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges
A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK AND FACES DRUG TRAFFICKIN CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO STOP 27 YEAF OLD RONALD ERIC YARBROUGH, II, 27, ON MONDAY NEAR SECOND STREET AND 12TH AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. YARBROUGH FAILED TO STOP AND LED OFFICERS ON A CHASE THAT ENDED THE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD. YARBROUGH’S 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT. YARBROUGH CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING WITH THE ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, AND TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON WEDNESDAY ON A 29,000 DOLLAR BOND.
Tuscumbia man charged for drug trafficking
A Colbert County man was arrested after police say he had been selling heroin.
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
Athens man found with missing girl released from jail
An Athens man charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he was found with a missing girl from Mississippi has been released from jail.
WAAY-TV
Accused Limestone County teen mass murderer Mason Sisk tells WAAY 31: 'I will be alright'
That's what Mason Sisk told WAAY 31 on Friday as he entered the Limestone County Courthouse, 10 days before his high-profile capital murder trial is set to begin. Sisk is the Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members in 2019. In the years since his arrest, Sisk...
Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide following crash applies for youthful offender status
The defense for a Muscle Shoals teen recently indicted and charged with criminally negligent homicide has applied for youthful offender status, according to court records.
55 pounds of marijuana seized in Giles County drug bust
A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.
Athens, Morgan County law enforcement warning residents of ongoing scams
Two law enforcement agencies in North Alabama are reminding citizens to be leery of phone calls claiming to come from them.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTY WAS CALLED TO HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALL. UPON ARRIVAL THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH THE SUBJECT WHO WAS FOUND TO HAVE A GLASS PIPE AND APPROXIMATELY 6.2 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE ON HIS PERSON. THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS GARY BROWN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.
WTVCFOX
Recently elected Maury County constable arrested while waiting to be sworn in
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The newly elected constable for Maury County was arrested Friday morning at the courthouse while waiting to be sworn in. District Attorney Brent Cooper says his office received a complaint last month alleging Robert Medina had falsified his address on the application to run for constable.
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Huntsville man charged with murder after intentionally striking pedestrian, police say
Decatur police say a pedestrian was intentionally struck and killed in the parking lot of a business Thursday night. The incident happened at about 9 p.m., according to police. Officers were called to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1203 6th Ave. S.E., after someone reported a person being struck by a vehicle.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
Tennessee high school student accused of raping 14-year-old girl in boys bathroom
The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that 18-year-old Zanaido Morales was arrested in the East Hickman High School parking lot before school Tuesday and charged with one count of rape.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
WSMV
18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
