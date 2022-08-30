ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

17-year-old carjacks man at gunpoint in Englewood: police

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. On Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The teen was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in neck during altercation on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation Friday night on the Near West Side. Just before 10 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in the 100 block of North Ashland. The offender produced a knife, and stabbed the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during argument outside Wrigleyville bar

A man was shot during an argument outside a bar in Wrigleyville overnight, Chicago police said. The gunman remains at large. The argument broke out in the 3400 block of North Clark around 1:53 a.m., and the shooter then fired two shots from across the street, striking the victim in his right thigh, according to a CPD media statement. Police found shell casings near a construction site between Roscoe and Newport.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Madison, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL

