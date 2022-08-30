Read full article on original website
17-year-old carjacks man at gunpoint in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. On Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The teen was arrested...
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
Man stabbed in neck during altercation on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation Friday night on the Near West Side. Just before 10 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in the 100 block of North Ashland. The offender produced a knife, and stabbed the...
Man shot during argument outside Wrigleyville bar
A man was shot during an argument outside a bar in Wrigleyville overnight, Chicago police said. The gunman remains at large. The argument broke out in the 3400 block of North Clark around 1:53 a.m., and the shooter then fired two shots from across the street, striking the victim in his right thigh, according to a CPD media statement. Police found shell casings near a construction site between Roscoe and Newport.
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
Chicago cop struck by car while attempting to conduct traffic stop on West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to make a traffic stop Friday night in East Garfield Park. Just before 10:30 p.m., Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway. After the officers exited their...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
Chicago hit-and-run: Police officer struck by driver during Fifth City traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop Friday night in Fifth City, according to police. About 10:30 p.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when the driver of a black Sedan took off down Homan Avenue, striking the officer, Chicago police said.
Police officer hit by car during attempted traffic stop near West Side
CHICAGO — A police officer was hit by a car early Saturday morning near West Side Friday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, a police officer pulled over a driver. He exited car squad car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver he pulled over struck the […]
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say
Park Ridge catalytic converter theft, shots fired
Evanston police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting 23-year-old man in McDonald's parking lot
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday afternoon. At about 4:05 p.m., several 911 callers reported that a suspect was firing a gun at a silver Honda in the McDonald's parking lot in the 1900 block of Dempster Street in Evanston.
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say
The man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said.
Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge
CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
