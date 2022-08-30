Union-Endicott hosts Jump Start Program

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Do you remember how nerve-wracking it was getting ready for your first day of Kindergarten?

Union Endicott’s Charles F. Johnson Elementary hosts the Kindergarten Jump Start program to introduce the new, young students to their new school.

The students get to meet with teachers and classmates, familiarize themselves with the layout of the school, and of course, earn some play time.

Principal Jon-Michael Shae said that being a 4 or 5 year old, and walking into a new building of 400+ students can be incredibly intimidating.

Shea said, “Just letting them know that we’re here for them. And not only just for these incoming four and five year olds, but for their family. I think that’s the biggest thing we as a community here, when I say community I mean the Union Endicott Central School District, we’re building a culture of collaboration and community and that’s one thing that we want to do is bridge that gap, if you will, between home and school.”

55 students signed up for this year’s jump start program.

Students toured the building and were given the basic do’s and don’ts of school etiquette.

Shae said that as much as Jump Start is for the students, it is just as important for the families to see that their children are safe and loved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.