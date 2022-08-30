Read full article on original website
Hospice of WF to host support group for grieving teens and kids
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is preparing to host the Building Bridges support group, which supports grieving children and teens, along with extra support from their families. Michaela Fielding joined the News Channel 6 team to give us more details on the group, which lasts for...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to participate in Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is preparing for this year’s Texoma Gives, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Simon Welch gave the News Channel 6 team a little insight on how funds from the event would help the food bank, and how much they hoped to earn this year.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Debbie Barrow
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with one of the longest-serving employees. Though she initially expected to only spend a couple of years at the university,...
New exhibit showcasing the impact cinema had on North Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “If there’s some tiny little part of this that you will remember when you walk out then I’m going to go, we won,” said Nadine Mckown, site director of Kell House Museum. Wichita falls alliance for arts and culture opened its...
Midwestern State football falls in season opener
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State fell to Colorado State-Pueblo in the home opener Saturday night.
Texoma Gives is one week away
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma is only a week away. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
Freya is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Freya is a shy cat who would love to join your family.
Storms chances continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with morning storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 69 with a few storms. Sunday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 68 with a few storms.
Gun found in WFISD student’s backpack
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday morning that a gun had been found in a middle schooler’s backpack. The administration at Barwise Middle School reportedly received a tip on Friday morning that a student had a gun on campus. The student was removed from their classroom, and a gun was found after a search of their backpack, according to a Facebook post by WFISD.
Ronnie Lang pleads guilty to murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of four people suspected in the May 2022 murder of 23-year-old Zachary Wood has pled guilty. Ronnie Lang entered his guilty plea Friday morning, a short time after he had requested a lower bond, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime.
Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
Less Rain Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The overall weather pattern doesn’t look quite as wet starting on Friday. There will still be areas of showers scattered around here and there. It will be humid as temperatures rise into the 90s. Right now, the weather looks good for high school football games Friday night. The weekend still shows rain chances hitting around. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. More rain chances into next week.
Showers and storms will be possible Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.
Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 alleged theft ring members
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrests of three women suspected of being involved in a “major theft ring.”. Sheriff’s deputies received information on Wednesday, Aug. 31 about a vehicle that had been involved in several thefts in Vernon. A deputy reportedly stopped the vehicle at the intersection of US 287 and SH 25.
