Prescott Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Help Plan Sedona's Future at the Community Plan Event

The city of Sedona invites the community to an important event for the 10-year update to the city’s Community Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This event, which is part of the community planning effort, will be an...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Life Drawing with a Twist Presented by PV Parks and Rec

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Life Drawing with a Twist” this fall at the Prescott Valley Civic Center! Bring your imagination with you and join this fun, theme-based four-session drawing class!. The instructor for this class, Eileen Roth, is an artist and advertising retoucher. She held...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy

The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway

Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona

Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Fain Signature Group Secures $75M Loan for Arizona Project

Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mayor Goode September Letter to the Community

Mayor Goode sent out his monthly address to the community discussing the developments during August and information on current and future projects. “August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens while looking back on a half-century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Monthly Update

August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area's Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Influent, Effluent Flows Test Positive for PFAS

After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lisa's Favorite Fall Evergreen Shrubs: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss Lisa’s favorite fall evergreen shrubs. Did you know that 20% of landscapes should include evergreens? Learn Lisa and Ken’s favorite evergreens as well as other great fall shrubs like Nandina, Boxwood, Euonymus, and more!. Check...
PRESCOTT, AZ

