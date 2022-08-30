Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Post-Credit Scene Fills Major Plot Hole
A post-credit scene for the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivers on a major plot hole from the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is the title of the film Sony is re-releasing in theaters for the Labor Day weekend, and it comes packed with deleted scenes that didn't make it into the original movie. There are 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Instead of dealing with Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the post-credit scene follows up on Doctor Strange's spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker.
Joker 2 Adds Brendan Gleeson to Its Cast
The Joker sequel Joker: Folie a´ Deux has added actor Brendan Gleeson to its cast – although Warner Bros. Pictures isn't saying who he is playing. Gleeson is a renowned character actor, whose highlights include 28 Days Later, Troy, the Harry Potter films, cult-hit In Bruges, and playing Donald Trump in the TV miniseries The Comey Rule. Gleeson has the range and screen persona to play anything from a caring doctor to an insane inmate (and/or iconic Batman villain) locked up in Arkham Asylum – so this casting is going to keep fans guessing.
Thor: Love and Thunder Theory Blames Korg for Lying About What Really Happened in the Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding a lot this year with the introduction of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and even The Mighty Thor. The Mighty Thor is technically a new character from the comics. Jane Foster wields Thor's hammer and gets all of his abilities. Thor: Love and Thunder introduces us to the character played by Natalie Portman, all the while telling a very interesting story. Korg(Taika Waititi) narrates the film from start to finish, and that might be an indication that some of the things in the film didn't actually happen. One Marvel Studios fan on Reddit reveals an interesting theory that Korg was lying to the children he told the story too.
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
The Walking Dead's Last Premiere Title, Description Revealed
The Commonwealth goes into lockdown when The Walking Dead returns with its final midseason premiere. AMC has revealed the official title and description for the Season 11 Part 3 premiere, picking up where April's "Acts of God" midseason finale left off: with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) gunning for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). After Lance joined forces with Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie, had his troopers ambush Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and rounded up the Oceansiders, the Commonwealth's unhinged Deputy Governor took the communities of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Didn't Know How to Swim Before Filming
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever will continue the Black Panther legacy after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. The film released its first trailer during San Diego Comic-Con and it gave us a glimpse at Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and even the next Black Panther. Huerta will play the first live-action version of the character who lives underwater, but it seems that the actor couldn't swim before landing the role. During a new interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that he had to stretch the truth to get the role.
She-Hulk Pokes Fun at Her Comic-Accurate Origin Story
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, and the episode has definitely given Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to talk about. At the center of the live-action series is Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and elements of her unique and storied Marvel Comics canon have been brought to life onscreen. In Episode 3, that included a sly homage to her comic-accurate origin story. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Just Tease One of Her Weirdest Comic Gadgets?
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some wild and Internet-breaking heights. The series has been consistently delighting fans of She-Hulk comics by weaving in a lot of pieces of lore, from beloved supporting characters to specific moments of canon. One standout moment in the episode just might have teased another element too — a very bizarre gadget She-Hulk receives in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!
She-Hulk Episode 3 Drops a Hilarious Thor: Ragnarok Reference
She-Hulk's latest episode actually had a clever Thor: Ragnarok callback. The B-plot for this week centered around Dennis (Drew Matthews) being defrauded by an Asgardian light elf. Hysterically, the alien was a shape-shifter posing as Megan Thee Stallion. Pug, Jennifer Walters' coworker, has to represent the arrogant attorney in the case. But, near the beginning of the proceedings, the elf's lawyer tries to scuttle the entire situation before it even gets to trial. They pull out the old diplomatic immunity defense, stating that because the defendant is Asgardian, human law has no jurisdiction. Pug quickly counters that the alleged fraud took place outside of New Asgard's boarders. Runa the Light Elf then paraphrases the previous MCU movie by saying that "Asgard isn't a place, it is it's people." It's a silly moment, but one that shows just how complicated the world Marvel Studios created has become. Viewers will see even more crossover moments when other people trickle into the series.
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Had to Learn Parkour for Sequel
Those that have been keeping up with the headlines about the Avatar sequels, the first of which is this year's Avatar: The Way of Water, know that the film will be focusing on the marine ecosystems of Pandora to an extreme degree. Reports have already circulated about the cast needing to take lessons for free diving, and co-star Kate Winslet holding her breath for a REALLY long time on set, but now another surprising skill that the cast needed to learn has been revealed. Speaking in a new interview, returning star Sigourney Weaver opened up about the training processes for Avatar 2 and 3, revealing that she and the rest of the cast had to learn parkour ahead of filming.
Dalíland Director Comments on Ezra Miller Allegations
Ezra Miller, best known for their roles in Zack Snyder's Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts series of films, will not be appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival when their latest movie, Dalíland, makes its premiere. The director of the film thinks that's for the best, and wants Miller to focus on their mental health following a series of high profile arrests and allegations made against the actor. Mary Harron priased Miller's performance as a young Salvador Dalí, opposite Iron Man 3 star Ben Kingsley as an older version of the acclaimed artist (and the film's lead).
She-Hulk: Who Are The Wrecking Crew?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally come to understand what her cousin Bruce Banner tried to warn her about: being a Hulk puts a target on your back. SPOILERS: As Jen is heading home after a long day, she gets "jumped" by a squad of losers in "W" tee-shirts, carrying some advanced/mystical weaponry. This was the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of The Wrecking Crew, a team of villains that (many? Some? A few?) Marvel fans have been waiting to see onscreen.
Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Rumored to Lead Marvel Team
The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting brighter and brighter. The studio recently announced that a film focusing on their Thunderbolts comic books was in development and will hit theaters on July 26, 2023. Thunderbolts is a Suicide Squad type project that is rumored to feature John Walker / U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). During a new episode of Matthew Belloni's The Town podcast, Deadline's Justin Kroll Yelena Belova will lead the team in the film. The report even reveals that it's technically Pugh's spin-off from Black Widow.
