eccalifornian.com
Sycuan pow wow planned
A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.
eastcountymagazine.org
EQUESTRIAN CENTER RISING IN LAKESIDE
September 3, 2022 (Lakeside) – The new 13.88-acre Dianne Jacob Equestrian Center, long a dream for Lakeside residents, is finally becoming a reality after numerous delays. Located on Moreno Avenue at Willow Road, the covered arena and several outbuilding constructions are moving at a steady pace. The steel is prefabricated and as of mid-August when these shots were taken, the roof is in place as well as one wall of the arena.
whereverfamily.com
Kids Free San Diego Returns in October
Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
NBC San Diego
Statewide Flex Alert Stretches Into Labor Day Weekend As High Temps Cook San Diego County
As a heat wave continues to grip Southern California and drive up air-conditioner use, a Flex Alert calling for voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the state's electric grid will be in effect for a fourth straight day Saturday, the start of Labor Day Weekend. During the start of...
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
Puros Tacos Cabrones Opens First Spot in National City, With More Locations Planned
Mexican Restaurant Celebrating Grand Opening This Month
A Delight of France Bakery Secures New Space to Relocate
Escondido Restaurant Setting the Scene for a Parisian Bakery Experience
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fallbrook, California
What is Fallbrook, California, known for? Not too many people know it, but it is recognized as the “Avocado Capital of the World!”. Sitting quietly in a cozy nook a few dozen miles north of San Diego, the city of Fallbrook in Southern California is a true hidden gem for those looking for some worthwhile quality time, whether by themselves, with their whole family, or with best friends, minus the hustle of a typical tourist-trap vacation destination.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Harney Sushi Acquired by Owner of Popular Coffee Shop
Classic San Diego sushi joint enjoys new direction
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s top things to do and events this Labor Day Weekend
Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 1 to through Sept. 4. You can also check out some of our latest San Diego guides, which are exclusive for Union-Tribune subscribers, to help you plan your weekend:. San Diego guides. Here’s...
NBC San Diego
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
La Jolla
Home of the Month, 1912 Seaview Ave, Del Mar CA 92014
Herb Turner original design and build in 1970. Chic remodel makes this home the talk of Old Del Mar and all that lifestyle offers. Floor to ceiling windows welcome breath taking whitewater ocean views & the beauty of the outdoors. Celestial windows & interior covered patio make the home one with nature as the interior changes with the time of day. Designer finishes throughout, chef’s kitchen, guest bath steam all just steps to beaches and village. Serenity on the hillside makes this the ideal lock and go 2nd home or primary residence just perfect for entertaining.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend
San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
A rocky road for Clairemont residents who look to the city for road repairs
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors living along Kesling Street in Clairemont have pleaded with the city of San Diego to fix their rough roads. Children are unable to ride bikes or scooters on the streets because if they fall the sandpaper-like surface tear up their skin and loose pebbles become embedded in their legs and arms.
luxury-houses.net
Crescent House, A One of A Kind Architectural Masterpiece Showcases The Pinnacle of Masterful Design and The Ultimate Luxury Living in Encinitas Asks $19.995 Million
Description About This Architectural Home in Encinitas. The Crescent House in Encinitas, a trophy property perched on a promontory with explosive panoramic ocean views boasting an ideal combination of the ultimate luxury living with impeccable paramount location quality is now available for sale. This home located at 532 Neptune Ave, Encinitas, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-325) & Matthew J. Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Architectural Home in Encinitas.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Scheduled Power Outages Amid Heat Wave, Where and Tips to Prepare
Southern California Edison (SCE) has more than 1,300 scheduled maintenance outages during this heat wave and many of their customers are uneasy. These planned outages are scheduled to happen overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Even then, temperatures are still in the triple digits in the early morning hours.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
Escondido, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Escondido. The Castle Park High School football team will have a game with Orange Glen High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. The Del Norte High School - San Diego football team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
Family's ranch damaged, animals perish in Border 32 fire
As crews continue to battle the Border 32 fire in Dulzura, some families returned home Thursday to the damage left behind by the wildfire.
