Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Russell Wilson signs five-year, $245m extension with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245m extension that includes $165m in guarantees, according to multiple sources. ESPN first reported the news, which was later confirmed to the Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal. The extension pays Wilson an average...
NFL・
Seahawks among teams that called Jets about WR Denzel Mims
The Seahawks were among the teams that called the Jets about wide receiver Denzel Mims, who recently requested a trade. According to Connor Hughes, the Vikings, Cowboys and Panthers also called. However, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in return, which nobody was willing to give up, so they kept him.
Updated Cowboys 53-man roster plus practice squad
The dust settled following two days of manuevers, and fans now have a clear picture of who the Dallas Cowboys are going into battle with. While there could still be a major addition on the way, if a deal is worked out with future Hall of Famer and Texas native Jason Peters, Dallas now knows who will be available to them for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0