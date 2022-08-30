ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 20 – 26. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 20:. Shane Lloyd Frandson, 26, Worland (formerly...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation

Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ed Buchanan’s Last Day Sept. 15; Gordon, Wyoming GOP To Pick Interim Secretary Of State

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's last day on the job before he leaves to become a judge is Sept. 15. It's up to Governor Mark Gordon and the state GOP to pick someone to finish out the Secretary of State's term. The Wyoming Constitution presents hurdles for consideration of GOP Secretary of State primary election winner Chuck Gray.
WYOMING STATE

