Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
Washington Examiner
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Stimulus Check Update: Who Will Receive $3,200 In Direct Payments In Alaska?
Qualified Alaskans will start receiving the massive $3,200 direct payments starting next month. Early this year, the Alaska Legislature passed a budget that included $3,200 payments to eligible individuals before the year's end.
Buyer's remorse: Kari Lake competitor failed in Arizona despite massive spending advantage
How much was former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, plus 27 years as a television news anchor, worth to Kari Lake in her successful bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona? Millions.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
‘Never in a Million Years’: Arizona Republicans Grapple with the Rising Fringe
To be clear, they knew he would win — he had Donald Trump’s endorsement — but they were still stunned. Mark Finchem. Him. A back-bench lawmaker best known locally for his over-the-top drugstore cowboy get-ups and extreme ideas, Finchem would be in charge of the state’s elections should he win in November. That would also put him first in the line of succession for the governorship since Arizona doesn’t have a lieutenant governor.
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
Stacked shipping containers are no hindrance for migrants crossing the Arizona border
Stacks of shipping containers meant to augment the border wall between Arizona and Mexico prove ineffective in stopping migrants from crossing.
Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered three Republicans, including secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, to pay $75,000 in attorney fees for filing a defamation suit against a former Democratic lawmaker “primarily for purposes of harassment.” The Republicans filed the lawsuit last year against former Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez after she called for an investigation of their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, saying Fernandez’s request was protected by the First Amendment’s rights to free speech and to petition the government. The lawsuit was “groundless and not made in good faith,” Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Levi Gunderson ruled on Monday, adding that it appeared to have been “written for an audience other than the assigned trial court judge.” Gunderson said legal filings by the Republicans made irrelevant references to open borders and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Arizona AG, governor candidates call for Saudi Arabian water leases investigation
Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes is calling to investigate and potentially cancel the leases the State Land Department signed with a Saudi Arabian company that is pumping from Phoenix's backup water supply in western Arizona. Mayes is also calling for the Saudi Arabian company to pay the state approximately $38 million for using the water in La Paz County, which sits in a basin that could be tapped as a future water source for the Phoenix area. ...
Blake Masters Suggests Female, Black and Gay Officials Hurting U.S. Economy
The Trump-backed Republican is in a crucial race as he tries to defeat Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this November to win Arizona's U.S. Senate seat.
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Abortion advocates and providers draw line between police violence and reproductive rights
(Phoenix) — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is the largest prosecutorial office on the ballot nationwide in 2022. Two-thirds of Arizona's criminal traffic runs through Maricopa, which nearly five million Arizonans call home.
9to5Mac
TSMC Arizona plant: Construction of main chip facility complete, says state governor
Arizona’s State Governor Doug Ducey has given an update on the TSMC Arizona plant, stating that construction of the main chip facility is now complete. The plant is expected to fabricate some of Apple’s A-series and M-series chips. In a likely bid to appease China, TSMC issued a...
Senator-elect resigns, leaving seat open; Arizona gas prices fall below $4; Labor Day travel tips
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Rep. Diego Espinoza resigned Friday to take a Salt River Project job. His Senate seat, won last month, will now go to whoever gets the most write-in votes. Gas prices in Arizona fell below $4 on Thursday...
Arizona schools need teachers. A new law lets us train them. Why is that bad?
As an educator and school leader for the past 20 years, I am disappointed in the concerns and criticisms raised against a new law that will enhance teacher preparation programs throughout the state. We need qualified teachers in public school classrooms now, not 5 to 10 years from now if we rely only on traditional teacher...
The school voucher tax drain is on, and you won't believe who's snagging the money
Nearly 6,500 Arizona families have rushed to apply for a school voucher, hoping to snag an estimated $45 million in public funding. Of those 6,500 families, the state Department of Education reports that three-quarters of them don’t now have a child in Arizona’s public schools. ...
