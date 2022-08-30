ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Friday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Brendan Donovan versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 260 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .269 batting average with an .858...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

MacDermid takes Stanley Cup to massive beach party in Ontario

Avalanche defenseman brings trophy to hometown to show off for fans. The Stanley Cup went back to the beach. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid had his day with the Cup this week and attended a massive beach party on a beautiful summer day. MacDermid had the trophy in his hometown...
NHL
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar sitting Saturday night for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nootbaar is being replaced in right field by Dylan Carlson versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 253 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a .244 batting average with an .838...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donovan is being replaced at designated hitter by Albert Pujols versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 360 plate appearances this season, Donovan has a .290 batting average with a .768...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. With that said, it's a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago Cubs are 56-76, way out of a playoff spot […] The post MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals look to keep home win streak alive, host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (56-76, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-55, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -209, Cubs +175; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

