Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
Comments / 0