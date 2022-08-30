ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Netflix Sequel Adds New Actors, Gets New Title

The long-anticipated sequel to the Beverly Hills Cop movie franchise that gained Eddie Murphy worldwide attention, is moving forward with Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige joining the cast.

According to reports , the next installment of the comedy movie franchise will be adding the veteran actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt along with rising star Taylour Paige to its cast. Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as the wisecracking Detroit police officer Axel Foley in the motion picture.

The film’s new title will be Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and filming is already underway. Mark Malloy is in the director’s chair, taking over for the Belgian film directing duo of Adil El Ari and Bilal Ferrah.

The news is sure to stoke the interest for fans of the franchise, which debuted in 1984 and became a box-office smash. The success led to two sequels in 1987 and 1994. Since then, there have been questions over its future as Netflix acquired the rights from Paramount back in late 2019.

Gordon-Levitt has a history with Netflix , starring in Project Power with Jamie Foxx and in the Oscar-nominated Trial of The Chicago Seven . Taylour Paige has also been highly busy after becoming a breakout star as the title character in A24’s cult-smash film Zola. The actress recently completed a reboot of The Toxic Avenger with Peter Dinklage.

She also starred in Sharp Stick , a film by Lena Dunham which premiered at Sundance this year. Paige also turned heads with her appearance on “We Cry Together” a track on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers . There hasn’t been an announcement as to what roles the two will play in the film.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will be producing the film along with Murphy. Melissa Ryan of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will serve as co-producer, while Ray Angelic and Charisse Hewitt-Webster will serve as executive producers. The script was penned by Will Beall. There is currently no premiere date for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley .

