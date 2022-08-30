ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collector Adrian Cheng Revealed as Backer of Viral Azuki NFT Collection

By Angelica Villa
 4 days ago
The Hong Kong mega-collector and real estate mogul Adrian Cheng has been revealed as the backer of the viral Azuki NFT collection, which comprises 8,7000 anime-inspired avatars. Since its debut in January, the collection has brought in $29 million.

By February, with $300 million in Azuki sales, the collection had surpassed sales of its competing tokens like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks.

Cheng, who has appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list since 2015 and is known as an active promoter of contemporary art in Hong Kong, took to Twitter earlier this week to come out as the collection’s mystery buyer.

On Twitter, Cheng wrote that he had acquired the Azuki collection “in secret,” and hinted that he is planning to take an active role within the start-up team behind it. His aim, he said, is to bring “ new forms of #art and #culture experiences to the masses.”

The NFT venture is Cheng’s latest foray into the business and cultural space. In July, Cheng announced plans to expand his K11 culture-commerce empire into mainland China. Dubbed K11 Ecoast, the latest project will see a complex planned for the Shenzhen waterfront located in Prince Bay in the Nanshan district.

ARTnews

Saatchi Gallery Cancels Ukrainian Art Show After Backlash Over Connection to Russian Collectors

Saatchi Gallery in London has called off a charity show of Ukrainian art after facing backlash online for its connection to Russian banker and art collector Igor Tsukanov and Russian consultant and art patron Marat Guelman, the Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. The show, “The Ukrainian Way,” was set to open September 3 and include 100 Ukrainian artists. An auction of physical works and NFTs were to open in tandem, with all proceeds going to “charities supporting Ukrainian arts and culture including the Art for Victory Fund and the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund,” according to a press release. Kyiv’s M17 Contemporary Art Center...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

German Artist Kerstin Brätsch Is Redefining What It Means to Be a Painter Today

Kerstin Brätsch has unobtrusively been redefining what it means to be a contemporary painter. Executing art during a period that’s been characterized as “post-abstract figuration” by some scholars, she works with offbeat colors and otherworldly images. Think vivid, visual memories and inventive, imaginary fossils rather than storytelling or portraiture. Brätsch is looking backward—several centuries, to be exact—at a time when most painters are bent on gazing into the future. She has revitalized methods and practices that could be compared to dead languages. To achieve this, she has located “Old World” craftsmen living in Europe as collaborators. As a group, Brätsch admires...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Orlando Museum’s Board Chair Departs Following Basquiat Scandal

The Orlando Museum of Art’s board chair has left the Florida institution as it continues to reel from controversy over a botched Jean-Michel Basquiat show. Two days after the museum’s interim director departed, the Orlando Museum announced that it had a new board chair: Mark Elliot, who will begin immediately. The shake-up came as a museum-appointed task force continues to evaluate how the museum dealt with the Basquiat fallout. “We have our work cut out for us,” Elliott said in a statement. “I look forward to working straightaway on taking steps with our Board to guide the museum towards fulfilling its highest...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

Paula Rego’s Famed ‘Abortion’ Etchings Are Headed to New York’s Armory Show

The legal, economic, and moral consequences of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are still unfolding. In the wake of it, artists and galleries have sprung to action, rallying to support abortion providers. The trend looks to continue at the Armory Show, which will include among its offerings a group of works from Paula Rego’s celebrated series on abortion access. Opening on September 9 at the Javits Center, the fair has partnered with London’s Cristea Roberts Gallery to exhibit Rego’s “Abortion Etchings” in the Crystal Palace—the front entrance—during the fair’s run. Proceeds from the sales of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Trump PAC Donates for Smithsonian Portraits, Collector and Philanthropist Donald Jonas Dies at 92, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING. Former President Trump’s Save America PAC has donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian to cover almost all the cost of commissioning portraits of himself and former First Lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait Gallery, the Washington Post reports. Intriguingly, two artists have been tapped for the job, but their identities remain a secret. (Barack and Michelle Obama went with Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively.) Such portraits have typically been funded by private donations, according to the Post. The Obamas’ were paid for by hundreds of donors, including notables like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. No date has been set for the unveiling of...
POTUS
ARTnews

Fashion Legend Hanae Mori Dies at 96, ICA Philadelphia Hires Chief Curator, and More: Morning Links for August 18, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HANAE MORI, THE JAPANESE FASHION DESIGNER who blazed a trail to the upper-most echelon of her industry, has died at 96, the New York Times reports. During a career that began in the early 1950s with an atelier in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo and ended formally with a farewell Paris show in 2004, Mori won fame—and big business—for styles that Japanese motifs with Western staples. In 1977, she was accepted by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, making her “the first Asian woman to join the Paris guild of the world’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Business Is Very Good For The Art World’s Criminals, Forgers, And Frauds Right Now

The last Friday in June began like a normal summer day in sunny Orlando, Fla.: The weather was hot and sticky; obedient crowds filed into Disney World as if on a spiritual pilgrimage. At the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA), a much-hyped exhibition was in its final days. Billed as a stash of previously unseen pieces by the late ’80s star Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose neo-expressionist paintings sell for tens of millions of dollars, the Heroes and Monsters show of 25 artworks was to be a splashy coup for the museum, a quiet regional institution unaccustomed to the national spotlight. After all, Basquiat’s...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

National Gallery Offers Up New Vermeer Info, Kiki de Montparnasse Bio Published, and More: Morning Links for August 16, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ‘NO ONE WAS LIKE VERMEER,’ the great Jonathan Richman sings, which of course is true, but that has not kept people from minting forgeries. Two, as it happens, are included in an October show that the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., is readying, the Art Newspaper reports. However, the exhibition actually centers on the NGA’s four works that are by, or attributed to, the Dutch master, which specialists were able to examine during the pandemic shutdown. There have been some revelations, but do not be alarmed: The two full Vermeers remain full Vermeers. In addition,...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

ARTnews

