ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland fire officials offer safety tips as dry spell creates tinderbox

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFSBT_0hbXHYpr00

With the dry conditions, Rockland fire officials are reminding folks to think twice when starting any type of fire outside.

If you do, make sure fires are completely put out and not left smoldering.

Smokers should discard cigarettes safely, specifically in a water bottle. Rockland officials say embers can travel in the wind and spark flames elsewhere.

Chris Kear, director of Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services, gave his thoughts on how people can approach lighting fires in a safe way.

"My recommendation is to think twice about it. I know it's fun to sit around the campfire and get the tiki torches going in and grilling. But think twice about it. It's just the conditions are ripe for brush and wildland fires and the ultimate goal is to try to prevent that."

With Labor Day weekend looming, Kear says open flames like smoking and grilling are banned at county parks as a result of the dry conditions

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
Rockland County, NY
Accidents
County
Rockland County, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Fire Departments Deployed to Assist with Ulster County Wildland Fires

Poughkeepsie… Several Dutchess County fire departments have deployed resources to assist with the suppression efforts of two wildland fires at the Napanoch Point and Stony Kill areas of Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County. The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response (DER) is working with the local departments to respond to the inter-county mutual aid request from Ulster County Emergency Services and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Labor Day Weekend#Tinderbox#Grilling#Accident#Rockland County Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy