Rockland fire officials offer safety tips as dry spell creates tinderbox

With the dry conditions, Rockland fire officials are reminding folks to think twice when starting any type of fire outside.

If you do, make sure fires are completely put out and not left smoldering.

Smokers should discard cigarettes safely, specifically in a water bottle. Rockland officials say embers can travel in the wind and spark flames elsewhere.

Chris Kear, director of Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services, gave his thoughts on how people can approach lighting fires in a safe way.

"My recommendation is to think twice about it. I know it's fun to sit around the campfire and get the tiki torches going in and grilling. But think twice about it. It's just the conditions are ripe for brush and wildland fires and the ultimate goal is to try to prevent that."

With Labor Day weekend looming, Kear says open flames like smoking and grilling are banned at county parks as a result of the dry conditions