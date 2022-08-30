Masks recommended at U of I's Champaign-Urbana campus

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Masks are now recommended for students and staff at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.

Masks are not required while in classrooms, but this week Chancellor Robert Jones recommended everyone wear them because the COVID transmission level in Champaign County and on campus is at a high level.

Jones sent out a letter to the entire university community and said that COVID levels are not expected to peak there for another several weeks. That’s how long Jones recommends people wear high-quality face coverings.

More than 92% of the university community is vaccinated.