Bloomingdale, NJ

Two people believed to have died in Bloomingdale house fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Two people are believed to have died in a house fire in Passaic County.

The county prosecutor has not yet confirmed the deaths. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. on Hamburg Turnpike in Bloomingdale.

Neighbors say that they watched as the flames grew to be 30 to 50 feet in the air. Dan and Elain Bush say they noticed smoke and flames rising from the rear of the home.

“I let the cat out at 7 a.m. and I could smell what smelled like rubber burning – a real acrid smell,” says Dan Bush.

The Bushes called 911 and reported the fire. It partially collapsed about 45 minutes later.

“They were spraying and all of a sudden I heard a tremendous crash and apparently that’s when the back of the house collapsed,” says Dan Bush.

The neighbors say that they do not know the people who lived in the home. Dan Bush says that he does not believe that the people inside the home lived there full time.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Passaic County, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Bloomingdale, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

