Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3
Pokemon UNITE is going strong in celebrating its first anniversary. The third volume of the anniversary event announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. In addition to these three pokemon are a new map and much more. Here’s everything to know about the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3.
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
What is the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Release Date?
The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. While not as popular as it was during 2020 and 2021, the TCG is still doing well. Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released will likely be one of the last for Sword and Shield. Now fans will be wondering what is the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest release date?
Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole: What Are They?
During Pokemon Go Fest there will be a brand new event going on. The Wormhole phenomenon will be happening at different Pokemon Go Gyms around the world. This will include the Ultra Beast from Pokemon. Here is what is needed to know about the Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole and the Pokemon coming from them.
MultiVersus Bugs Bunny Build Season 1
In MultiVersus Season 1, each character has their own designated role. Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes is a mage who uses projectiles to cast debuffs and relies on long-range attacks to make a difference in a fight. He’s a character for keeping their distance. Here is the best MultiVersus Bugs Bunny build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him.
Pokemon Game Timeline Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now some of the most heavily anticipated games for the core series. With the last Pokemon Direct in everyone’s minds, everyone is getting ready to either mount Koraidon or Miraidon. Honestly, getting the double pack is entirely worth it here. That being said, the Pokemon games have not only has a long, rich history in the lives of fans but a long history in their own world. To most kids, it may seem that the Pokemon games take place sequentially. But in actuality, generational release order is not the series’ chronological order. This Pokemon game timeline breakdown will give an overview of the core series timeline.
New Pokemon Grafaiai Teased for Scarlet and Violet
For the first time in this reveal cycle, Pokemon has started to actually tease some of their new Pokemon. Most of the time, the new Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet were being shown in full videos and trailers. Now it would seem as though fans will be getting their first look at a brand new Pokemon. Here are the teasers for the newest Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Grafaiai.
MultiVersus Stripe Release Date
MultiVersus recently released a short teaser showcasing not only a release date for already confirmed fighter Stripe but quite possibly the inclusion of Gizmo from The Goonies. In a recent video via the MultiVersus Twitter account, Gizmo has been officially confirmed as a character for MultiVersus and will be released...
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
Dota 2 Update 7.32 Is Here
After a long wait, Dota 2 Update 7.32 has finally arrived. It brings a wide array of balance changes and new options to try out. There are many changes to neutral items, along with key tweaks to important items and many hero rebalances. Here’s the long and short of Dota 2 Update 7.32.
Dead Island 2 Release Date
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also a Dead Island 2 release date. Dead Island 2 is set to release on February 2, 2023. Making its reappearance since its first trailer in 2014 Dead Island 2 made its reappearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase. The newest trailer showed off one of new six playable characters in the game slaughtering the undead on a stroll around Los Angeles the new setting for the game. Just like its previous installments, Dead Island 2 can be played solo or with a partner in co-op. Along with the release date, different editions of the game were also announced.
Dota 2: The 2022 Battle Pass Has Arrived
After a long wait, Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass has finally come out. Though it had been teased for a long time, no set release date was announced. Then, on the last night of August, Valve announced the 2022 Battle Pass with a countdown timer. Now that the wait is finally over, it’s time to dig into what the Pass actually contains.
Madden 23 Login Error Potential Fixes
Within the first few weeks of Madden 23’s launch players have been experiencing log-in issues after attempting to connect to the EA online servers. After the attempt, players are presented with the prompt stating EA servers are not available at the time and to connect to the internet. Don’t be alarmed as it most likely isn’t your internet. Here are a few potential fixes to combat the Madden 23 login error.
Dead Island 2 Different Editions
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also with different versions of the title each coming with its own perks. Here’s everything to know about the Dead Island 2 different editions. Different Editions. Dead Island 2 (Standard...
