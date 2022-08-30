CHICAGO (CBS) -- An illegal stunt driver caught on camera doing donuts on Columbus Drive early Thursday morning. A CBS 2 photojournalist captured the video and spoke to an officer on scene who said essentially there was nothing he could do.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Columbus and Montrose near where this happened and how this all played out.It all started when one of a CBS 2 photojournalists was driving into the station around 2:30 this morning. He said that stunt driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and almost collided with him head on. What happened...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO