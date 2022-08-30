ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration

Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide

CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Is Paxlovid Mouth and Why Do Some Get It? Chicago's Top Doc Explains

Paxlovid has been in headlines recently as the anti-viral COVID treatment has been used in some high-profile cases, including President Joe Biden, and while the drug has been associated with rare cases of what's known as "COVID rebound," some who received it have also noted another unusual side effect being referred to as "Paxlovid mouth."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A CBS 2 photojournalist is almost hit head-on by street racer

CHICAGO (CBS) --   An illegal stunt driver caught on camera doing donuts on Columbus Drive early Thursday morning. A CBS 2 photojournalist captured the video and spoke to an officer on scene who said essentially there was nothing he could do.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Columbus and Montrose near where this happened and how this all played out.It all started when one of a CBS 2 photojournalists was driving into the station around 2:30 this morning. He said that stunt driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and almost collided with him head on. What happened...
CHICAGO, IL
