Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 09/1/22: Willie Wilson is pushing for more polling places
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to stop the Chicago Board of Elections from reducing the number of precinct polling places. Walter gives his perspective.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Vallas announces Democratic Strategist Joe Trippi & Pollster Mark Mellman to join campaign for Chicago Mayor
Vallas announces Democratic Strategist Joe Trippi & Pollster Mark Mellman to join campaign for Chicago Mayor. Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas announces the hiring of Joe Trippi as Chief Strategist/Media Advisor and Mark Mellman and The Mellman Group for polling. “Residents and businesses across our city are desperate for a...
nypressnews.com
Aldermanic exodus could have ramifications for future direction of city, expert says
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) on Tuesday became the latest longtime Chicago alderman to announce he would not be running for reelection. That means more than a fifth of the City Council is now either leaving or has already left mid-term. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What's next for migrants bussed to Chicago from Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. until the federal government “does its job and secures the border.”
Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward
19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
PLANetizen
Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration
Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
Chicago police work to fill 975 patrol officer vacancies, 105 detective openings: top mayoral aide
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department has 975 vacancies for patrol officers and 105 empty detective positions, a top mayoral aide disclosed Wednesday, assuring City Council members that CPD is revving up the police academy to keep pace with retirements. Earlier this month, the Office of Budget and Management reported...
Chicago Journal
Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide
CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled in Chatham Friday
A statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson will be unveiled Friday In Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
Police officer becomes 5th Chicago cop to die by suicide this year, CPD says
Another CPD officer has died by suicide, police officials said Thursday.
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
NBC Chicago
What Is Paxlovid Mouth and Why Do Some Get It? Chicago's Top Doc Explains
Paxlovid has been in headlines recently as the anti-viral COVID treatment has been used in some high-profile cases, including President Joe Biden, and while the drug has been associated with rare cases of what's known as "COVID rebound," some who received it have also noted another unusual side effect being referred to as "Paxlovid mouth."
A CBS 2 photojournalist is almost hit head-on by street racer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An illegal stunt driver caught on camera doing donuts on Columbus Drive early Thursday morning. A CBS 2 photojournalist captured the video and spoke to an officer on scene who said essentially there was nothing he could do.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Columbus and Montrose near where this happened and how this all played out.It all started when one of a CBS 2 photojournalists was driving into the station around 2:30 this morning. He said that stunt driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and almost collided with him head on. What happened...
evanstonroundtable.com
City condemns and evacuates Howard Street apartments, condition termed ‘deplorable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about where the dislocated tenants were placed after they evacuated. It seemed to come out of nowhere to some of the tenants. Yet, the conditions at 819-821 Howard St. in Evanston, did not become ‘deplorable’ overnight. The damage was the result of months of inaction.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0