Beaumont, TX

KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
BAYTOWN, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning

GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
GROVES, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
SULPHUR, LA
12NewsNow

Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison. Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves police seeking suspect in Friday morning shooting

GROVES — Police in Groves are looking for a man who shot a woman in the leg Friday morning. Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the crime occurred at 8:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. The injury didn’t appear life threatening, but the 26-year-old female victim...
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Murder Suspect Found In Jail

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Detectives with the City of Orange Police Department obtained a Murder Warrant for Aaron Wilson McClelland, a 36-year-old orange resident, for the November 14, 2021, Murder of Michael Anthony Buchanan in the 1300 block of John Ave, in Orange. Aaron Wilson McClellan was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges, at the time the murder warrant was issued.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
East Texas News

Death ruled a homicide

WOODVILLE – An inmate death initially reported as a suicide was ruled, ultimately, to be a homicide. In the August 11 edition of the Booster, it was reported that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Unit died from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The 42-year-old inmate, identified as...
WOODVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO

It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
DAYTON, TX

