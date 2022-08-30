Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
KFDM-TV
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
nbc16.com
Woman, 65, charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500K insurance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KFDM) — A woman has been accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for insurance money, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted 65-year-old Patricia Fairman for first-degree arson. Investigators said there were multiple fires during a two-day period in...
KPLC TV
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison. Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
Port Arthur News
Groves police seeking suspect in Friday morning shooting
GROVES — Police in Groves are looking for a man who shot a woman in the leg Friday morning. Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the crime occurred at 8:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. The injury didn’t appear life threatening, but the 26-year-old female victim...
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Adam Isaacks set for trial in Jasper County in November
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to prosecute Adam Isaacks, the 39-year-old former Evadale Little League Baseball Coach accused of sexual crimes against children. Pickle says jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14th in the Jasper County Courthouse. Isaacks was arrested on...
kogt.com
Murder Suspect Found In Jail
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Detectives with the City of Orange Police Department obtained a Murder Warrant for Aaron Wilson McClelland, a 36-year-old orange resident, for the November 14, 2021, Murder of Michael Anthony Buchanan in the 1300 block of John Ave, in Orange. Aaron Wilson McClellan was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges, at the time the murder warrant was issued.
East Texas News
Death ruled a homicide
WOODVILLE – An inmate death initially reported as a suicide was ruled, ultimately, to be a homicide. In the August 11 edition of the Booster, it was reported that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Unit died from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The 42-year-old inmate, identified as...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
thevindicator.com
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
