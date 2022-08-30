Read full article on original website
Sept. 17 Creole Classic Fest Brings Good Food, Music, and Cajun Fun to Thibodaux
You don’t want to miss the Creole Classic Fest hosted by Creole Classic Fishing Tournament on Saturday, September 17!. The fest takes place at Harang Auditorium located at 310 N Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux at 2:00 p.m. and includes live music, a cook off, corn hole tournament, a live auction, and more! The 2022 fest beneficiaries are Beyond the Bell, Friends of Bayo Lafourche, Jackie Bartels Kids Conservation Fest, Bless your Heart, and Virtual Academy of Lafourche. Check out the schedule of events below:
Here’s some things to do this Labor Day weekend
It’s Fri-yay on a holiday weekend! Looking for something to do? Here are a few local things happening this weekend:. Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival | Sept. 1-Sept. 5 | Morgan City The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum is back and has five days packed with activities to celebrate your Labor Day weekend! The festival includes live music, a carnival, craft vendors, a 5K, a blessing of the fleet, delicious food, a car show, a children’s village, parades, and much more! For a full schedule of events, click here.
Keep Nicholls State University Beautiful to Be Honored at State Conference
At the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference in October of 2022, Keep Nicholls Beautiful will be honored at a luncheon along with all other Louisiana University Affiliates with UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson as the guest speaker. Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s State Conference is an annual educational training and networking...
Market at the Marina Returns this Saturday, September 3
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, September 3, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
Sept. 19 Terrebonne Resource & Job Fair Connects Potential Employers to Public
Looking for a job or know someone who is? Mark your calendars for the Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will happen at the Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret St. in Houma from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Partners include Louisiana Workforce Commission, American Job Center, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Volunteers of America, and the State of Louisiana. The event will help you connect with potential employers and receive information on a variety of workforce resources.
Shop Local for College Game Day looks!
College Game Day kicks off this weekend for Nicholls and LSU, with Nicholls playing on Saturday and LSU playing on Sunday. Nicholls is an away game and LSU plays in the Super Dome in a “home and home” series on a neutral field. Our local boutiques have stepped...
Judges in the Classroom: See how local judges are connecting with students
Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom is designed for judges to connect with students either in classroom settings or in their courtrooms. Our local judges are actively engaging with students to highlight the importance of civic education and provide information on a variety of law-related topics. 32nd Judicial District...
Want free cake? Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes this Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain known for its bite-sized doughnut shaped cakes, is planning to give 250 lucky guests free cake Thursday, September 1. The giveaway is part of the company’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. This Thursday, at every one of...
Swing into Labor Day with Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex
Labor day weekend is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex invites you to pull out your racket and tennis ball for its Strictly Labor Day Tennis Extravaganza. The event will be held at the tennis complex on Monday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Led by Terrebonne...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
Rowdy guests causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new rules
KILLIAN - A quiet, peaceful home overlooking the Tickfaw River could be yours for less than $300 a night, all through a short-term rental. The neighbors say that is where the problem lies. People are showing up on weekends, hosting loud and rowdy parties into the night. "It's new traffic...
Houma man missing for 2 years; family believes he is living in area in a homeless lifestyle
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that has been missing for over 2 years. Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020, from his address in the 100 block of Janabeth Street. On May 26, 2020,...
Roddy Peter Chiasson
Coach Roddy Chiasson, 62, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim Montz Chiasson; children, Zac Faucheaux and wife Morgan, Lauren Melancon, Bryce Chiasson and wife Lauren, Nicholas “Nick” Broussard, Sydni Naquin and husband Parker, and Jackson Chiasson; grandchildren, Jackson Faucheaux and Spencer Naquin; siblings, Huey E. Chiasson Jr. and wife Theresa, Jerry Chiasson, and Janice Constant and husband Donald; thirteen nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Terrebonne General Prepares For A Brighter Tomorrow
Terrebonne General Health System has been serving the community for over 65 years and has grown to serve people in every aspect of their lives. Terrebonne General prides itself on high-quality healthcare, preventative care, community outreach, and meeting the needs of the community in various avenues. It proves to be more than just a building but rather the people that make up the Terrebonne General family.
Thibodaux Regional Excels and Exceeds Expectations of growth
Despite the challenges our region has faced in the past year, Thibodaux Regional Health System continues to move forward with the strength to provide high-quality care, and exceed expectations of growth. CEO Greg Stock said the hospital has been through it all, including Hurricane Ida which followed an unprecedented Covid pandemic, “I was really happy, honestly, with the way people stayed focused. They solved numerous problems and I didn’t see anybody lose their composure,” Stock said, describing the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. “They epitomized teamwork and there were moments when things could have gotten completely out of hand, but we handled it very well.”
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Candice Martin
Candice Katie Martin, 33, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Born October 10, 1988 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. Services are currently pending. She is survived by her daughter, Aaliyah Martin; mother, Yvette Lirette; father, Noel Martin (Dena); sister, Kayla Eschette (Allen, Jr.); niece,...
1 Person Killed In A Car Wreck in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
A motor vehicle wreck killed one person on Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m. The car accident occured along the White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the [..]
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
