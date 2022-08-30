Despite the challenges our region has faced in the past year, Thibodaux Regional Health System continues to move forward with the strength to provide high-quality care, and exceed expectations of growth. CEO Greg Stock said the hospital has been through it all, including Hurricane Ida which followed an unprecedented Covid pandemic, “I was really happy, honestly, with the way people stayed focused. They solved numerous problems and I didn’t see anybody lose their composure,” Stock said, describing the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. “They epitomized teamwork and there were moments when things could have gotten completely out of hand, but we handled it very well.”

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO