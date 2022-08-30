Read full article on original website
34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
Suspect identified in Friday night's downtown shooting
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the suspect involved in Friday night's officer-involved shooting as Ernest Terrell Blakney.
Homicide suspect killed in police shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The initial traffic stop was...
Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to life...
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
Homicide suspect identified in shootout with Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police shot and killed a homicide suspect after a chase overnight. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirm the homicide suspect was Ernest Blakney. During a news conference Saturday morning, police say they tried to pull over a truck at 22nd & National avenues around 10:50 p.m....
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
VIDEO: Frantic police chase through Brookfield backyards
Brookfield Police released new body camera video showing a frantic chase through backyards last Tuesday.
Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old wounded near 47th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 47th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 2. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any...
'She was a good woman': Husband of woman fatally shot near 22nd and Center speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight-five-year-old Ivory Mallory is remembering his wife after she was killed in a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. Mallory was also injured, including two others. The shooter is still on the run. The Mallorys live near 22nd and Center, and say the suspect -- 57-year-old Leslie Bost...
Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
Jury finds Illinois man guilty in 2021 Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A jury found an Illinois man guilty on Friday, Sept. 2 of all charges he faced in connection to a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois was charged first first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
Train crashes into car, one woman killed
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a woman was killed Saturday morning in a car vs train crash.
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
Surveillance video shows two killed in El Rey shootout
MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moments a man at El Rey shot and killed a private security guard and when a different guard shot that man. WISN 12 News investigated and obtained exclusive footage through a public records request. It includes video from four security cameras at El...
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
