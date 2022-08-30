Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Middletown halfway through dispensing city's $21 million of ARPA funding
MIDDLETOWN — Common Council members have so far approved a little over 50 percent of the $21 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city halfway through the task force’s review of applications. In all, $11.5 million has been appropriated for projects, with $9.5 million remaining...
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
Register Citizen
Is Stamford proposing too rigid or too fluid rules for granny flats? Officials, residents say both.
STAMFORD — Stamford has joined the towns and cities looking to regulate accessory dwelling units on the local level, but compromise isn't proving easy. During an at-times spirited debate Tuesday over Stamford's future ADU regulations, both city officials and members of the public wrestled with how the city should regulate granny flats, in-law suites and garage apartments.
Register Citizen
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT
Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
Register Citizen
‘The Curious Case of Eleven O’Clock Road’: Weston street names explained
WESTON — To better understand the history of Weston, and how it has changed over the centuries, residents can look to the town’s ... street signs?. According to Weston Historical Society trustee Leslie Weiss, that is actually a very good way to learn Weston history. “We wanted to...
Register Citizen
CT officials to investigate Greenwich school administrator’s discussion of hiring practices after viral video
GREENWICH — The state attorney general and state education officials are investigating after a video surfaced Tuesday night that showed a man who Project Veritas identified as Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools. “I am invoking my...
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
New Milford expands 9/11 memorial in time for ceremony: ‘True meaning of paying respects’
NEW MILFORD — The town is putting the finishing touches on an expanded memorial honoring the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The project included moving the town’s prior monument and creating a memorial space that is two- to- three-times larger than the old one. It is expected to be completed by the town’s annual ceremony on 9/11.
WTNH.com
It’s Fair Season in CT!
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
Register Citizen
How a Greenwich karate studio got caught up in politics: ‘Kill Bob,’ the practice dummy, not Stefanowski
GREENWICH — A Cos Cob business owner said what was intended to be a motivational sign ended up incorrectly misinterpreted as a threat against Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. The Greenwich Police Department was called Tuesday morning after people working a state GOP field office on East Putnam Avenue...
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Register Citizen
Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment
TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
Comments By School Administrator In Greenwich Spark Investigation
This story has been updated. A school district in Connecticut is launching an investigation after an assistant principal allegedly made statements caught on video regarding hiring practices that included not employing conservatives, Catholics, older applicants, and those not progressive. The incident in Fairfield County has caused a firestorm among the...
Register Citizen
How the Windsor mayor balances owning a restaurant and running a city; leading from behind the lunch counter:
WINDSOR — The group calls themselves the Walkers and Talkers. At about 8 a.m., the walkers will walk the Windsor Center River Trail. By 9, they’ll convene with the talkers at nearby Bart’s Restaurant. The group, about 12 total, will sip coffee, munch on grilled ham and...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
