Durham, CT

Register Citizen

Middletown halfway through dispensing city's $21 million of ARPA funding

MIDDLETOWN — Common Council members have so far approved a little over 50 percent of the $21 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city halfway through the task force’s review of applications. In all, $11.5 million has been appropriated for projects, with $9.5 million remaining...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
deseret.com

A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Is Stamford proposing too rigid or too fluid rules for granny flats? Officials, residents say both.

STAMFORD — Stamford has joined the towns and cities looking to regulate accessory dwelling units on the local level, but compromise isn't proving easy. During an at-times spirited debate Tuesday over Stamford's future ADU regulations, both city officials and members of the public wrestled with how the city should regulate granny flats, in-law suites and garage apartments.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT

Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT officials to investigate Greenwich school administrator’s discussion of hiring practices after viral video

GREENWICH — The state attorney general and state education officials are investigating after a video surfaced Tuesday night that showed a man who Project Veritas identified as Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools. “I am invoking my...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH.com

It’s Fair Season in CT!

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said that ‘Fair Season’ is Connecticut’s fifth and best season, taking place every June through October. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the Chester Fair to see what they have to offer, and to hear all about what’s coming up next!
CHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment

TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Comments By School Administrator In Greenwich Spark Investigation

This story has been updated. A school district in Connecticut is launching an investigation after an assistant principal allegedly made statements caught on video regarding hiring practices that included not employing conservatives, Catholics, older applicants, and those not progressive. The incident in Fairfield County has caused a firestorm among the...
GREENWICH, CT

