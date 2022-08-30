Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022Dawn CranfieldFernley, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
fernleyreporter.com
Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell
Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
FOX Reno
Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
2news.com
Reno man Sentenced to Prison for Large-Scale Retail Theft Ring
A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
2news.com
Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12
A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Identify Victim, Suspect in Deadly Shooting
The victim and the suspect have been identified in a homicide investigation out of Lyon County. Lyon County deputies say they got a call about a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Vincent Eugene Small was the victim of a gunshot wound...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department issues 78 citations in pedestrian safety effort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement on Friday led to 78 traffic citations and 10 warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Police also made one arrest for driving under the influence and gave 10 warnings. Eleven officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of...
KOLO TV Reno
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
Proceedings in Fernley murder case halted pending competency evaluation
It could be months before Troy Driver, accused of killing Fernley teen Naomi Irion, is back in court. All court hearings in what is expected to be a death penalty case have been now officially suspended and vacated, according to documents filed Thursday in Fernley Justice Court. ...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School
Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
Sparks police body camera footage shows fatal shooting of man who injured son with knife
This article has been updated to correct the street on which the shooting occurred. Sparks police fatally shot 59-year-old Francisco Pena on Aug. 22 in an apartment complex on Merchant Street. ...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
2news.com
Opioid Memorial Wall on Display in Carson City
Folks in Carson City can now visit an opioid memorial wall near the office of the Nevada Attorney General. Each bottle represents an overdose death here in Nevada. According to state health officials, there were more than 4,000 deaths attributed to drug overdoses involving opioids in Nevada between 2010 and 2019.
KOLO TV Reno
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
Celebration being held in memory of Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group announced it would hold a celebration in memory of Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance from a party last month launched a large weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her vehicle in a lake near where she had last been seen. The Instagram page @FindKielyRodni […]
thefallonpost.org
Recreational Marijuana in Churchill County Despite Ordinances Against
Recreational cannabis was approved by Nevada voters in 2016, but it was left to local communities to decide if they would allow the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Churchill County and the City of Fallon decided against it, with the city allowing the one medical dispensary that was opened in July of 2017.
