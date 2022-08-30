Read full article on original website
Doctors hope New Hampshire residents will get new COVID-19 boosters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 boosters may be available soon, and health workers in New Hampshire say they hope people take advantage of them. The Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the new boosters, which are targeted against the original virus and the omicron subvariant, and an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the boosters Thursday.
NH Chronicle: America's first IVF baby at 40
Wednesday, September 7th — Tonight, the first baby born via in vitro fertilization in the United States is now forty. Elizabeth Carr has lived in the spotlight her whole life. She recently moved to New Hampshire and Karen Meyers sat down with the medical miracle and talks about her life and how it all began, her advocacy work, and why she bristles at the term "test tube baby."
Who serves the best Thai food in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we want to know who serves the best Thai food in New Hampshire!. Let us know your pick on our Facebook page. Voting ends Thursday at 9 a.m., and no national chains, please!
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced seven new COVID-19 deaths over the past week. There state announced 1,695 known active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday in the weekly report, down slightly from the 1,718 cases reported last week. Officials also reported 1,353 new cases over the past...
Number of people killed on NH roads up 26% over last year
Police said the number of fatal crashes nationwide is up about 7% this year. The number across New England, except Connecticut, is up 23%, and for New Hampshire, it's even higher, at nearly 26%.
Super PAC spending dominates Republican US Senate primary in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In New Hampshire's U.S. Senate race, the battle for campaign airwaves is being dominated by outside, super PAC spending. Chuck Morse, running second to Don Bolduc in the Republican primary, is getting a boost from millions of dollars in outside political advertising being funded by a Republican super PAC.
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom
NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bolduc holds polling lead in Republican US Senate race after campaigning for 2 years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The frontrunner in New Hampshire's U.S. Senate Republican primary, Don Bolduc, said Friday he's not worried about a last-minute push by the Republican establishment to stop him from becoming the nominee on Sept. 13. The retired Army general has next to nothing in his campaign bank...
Community College System of New Hampshire receives grant to grow apprenticeship program
The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Community College System of New Hampshire a grant to expand their apprenticeship program. The $5.8 million grant to ApprenticeshipNH will grow their "Registered Apprenticeship" program. ApprenticeshipNH high school grant manager Anne Banks said they are "beyond thrilled" to have the additional funding for...
Busy roads expected for Labor Day as gas prices continue to fall
BEDFORD, N.H. — Millions of drivers are expected to hit the road for the Labor Day weekend, especially as gas prices continue to fall. According to AAA, 32% of Americans are planning to take a road trip. This time last year, the average price of a gallon of gas...
Video: Warm, sunny start to holiday weekend in New Hampshire
Feeling just a bit more like autumn for the start of September. Summer warmth, however will make a return during part of the holiday weekend. A pleasantly cool evening is expected with a clear sky. Lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s, but not as chilly as last night.
New Hampshire utilities warn that drought-stressed trees could trigger power outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire power companies have put out an alert that trees weakened by the ongoing drought are leaving the energy grid vulnerable to damage. Eversource said trees stressed from a lack of water are more likely to fall and take down wires, causing power outages. The...
Video: Sunny, milder weather ahead in New Hampshire
Right on cue, a fall preview has taken over for the start of September. Summer warmth, however will make a return during part of the holiday weekend. Complete clearing tonight with the lowest temps in a couple of months! Lows in the mid- to upper 30s far north and 40s elsewhere, except around 50 in Manchester and along the coast.
Video: Sunny, comfortable start to Labor Day weekend
Feeling just a bit like autumn for the start of September. Summer warmth, however will make a return during part of the holiday weekend. After the cool start to the day, it will be bright, comfortable and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the 70s with a light breeze, which turns to a sea breeze at the coastline this afternoon.
Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
