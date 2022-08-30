ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WMUR.com

Doctors hope New Hampshire residents will get new COVID-19 boosters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 boosters may be available soon, and health workers in New Hampshire say they hope people take advantage of them. The Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the new boosters, which are targeted against the original virus and the omicron subvariant, and an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the boosters Thursday.
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: America's first IVF baby at 40

Wednesday, September 7th — Tonight, the first baby born via in vitro fertilization in the United States is now forty. Elizabeth Carr has lived in the spotlight her whole life. She recently moved to New Hampshire and Karen Meyers sat down with the medical miracle and talks about her life and how it all began, her advocacy work, and why she bristles at the term "test tube baby."
WMUR.com

Who serves the best Thai food in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we want to know who serves the best Thai food in New Hampshire!. Let us know your pick on our Facebook page. Voting ends Thursday at 9 a.m., and no national chains, please!
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Super PAC spending dominates Republican US Senate primary in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In New Hampshire's U.S. Senate race, the battle for campaign airwaves is being dominated by outside, super PAC spending. Chuck Morse, running second to Don Bolduc in the Republican primary, is getting a boost from millions of dollars in outside political advertising being funded by a Republican super PAC.
WMUR.com

Owner of frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire, Massachusetts accused of planting hidden camera in restroom

NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of several frozen yogurt shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of his store's bathrooms. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, the owner of four Tutti Frutti franchises, was arrested Wednesday and released on bail after he was charged with three counts of violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
WMUR.com

Community College System of New Hampshire receives grant to grow apprenticeship program

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Community College System of New Hampshire a grant to expand their apprenticeship program. The $5.8 million grant to ApprenticeshipNH will grow their "Registered Apprenticeship" program. ApprenticeshipNH high school grant manager Anne Banks said they are "beyond thrilled" to have the additional funding for...
WMUR.com

Busy roads expected for Labor Day as gas prices continue to fall

BEDFORD, N.H. — Millions of drivers are expected to hit the road for the Labor Day weekend, especially as gas prices continue to fall. According to AAA, 32% of Americans are planning to take a road trip. This time last year, the average price of a gallon of gas...
WMUR.com

Video: Warm, sunny start to holiday weekend in New Hampshire

Feeling just a bit more like autumn for the start of September. Summer warmth, however will make a return during part of the holiday weekend. A pleasantly cool evening is expected with a clear sky. Lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s, but not as chilly as last night.
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny, milder weather ahead in New Hampshire

Right on cue, a fall preview has taken over for the start of September. Summer warmth, however will make a return during part of the holiday weekend. Complete clearing tonight with the lowest temps in a couple of months! Lows in the mid- to upper 30s far north and 40s elsewhere, except around 50 in Manchester and along the coast.
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny, comfortable start to Labor Day weekend

Feeling just a bit like autumn for the start of September. Summer warmth, however will make a return during part of the holiday weekend. After the cool start to the day, it will be bright, comfortable and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the 70s with a light breeze, which turns to a sea breeze at the coastline this afternoon.
WMUR.com

Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
