Augusta commission does not talk ambulance contract

By George Eskola
 4 days ago

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners are not ready to discuss a new contract for ambulance service.

After months of work commissioners were scheduled to discuss a draft contract with Gold Cross today.
In the proposed deal Gold Cross is requesting a one point six million dollar new subsidy from the city.
But the city wants Gold Cross to purchase and equip five new emergency vehicles.
And that will be costly.

“We asked for five GRV vehicles quick response vehicles those vehicles have to be serviced with the proper equipment lighting all the sirens everything those things costs it could upwards of almost a million dollars just for three of those vehicles,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason who is leading the charge for a ambulance contract.

Mason says though a draft contract is now completed his says the work is just beginning to finalize a deal.

