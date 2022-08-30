HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Wednesday evening that impacted 16 units. HFD said they received the call at around 4:27 p.m. and responded to the apartment, located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, within 4 minutes. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 4:40 p.m. and was put out at around 5:32 p.m.

