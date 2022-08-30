Read full article on original website
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a gunman opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.
Woman injured after structure collapses at entrance of Houston's Downtown Aquarium
HOUSTON — A woman was injured Friday after a structure above the entrance to Houston's Downtown Aquarium collapsed. The Downtown Aquarium is located on Bagby Street near the Gulf Freeway. The structure above the entrance fell on top of the woman as she was standing underneath, officials said. She...
16 units impacted by west Houston apartment fire — 8 saved, 8 damaged, HFD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Wednesday evening that impacted 16 units. HFD said they received the call at around 4:27 p.m. and responded to the apartment, located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, within 4 minutes. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 4:40 p.m. and was put out at around 5:32 p.m.
Katy Freeway reopens near Fry Road after 18-wheeler crash
HOUSTON — The I-10/Katy Freeway near Fry Road reopened Friday night after being shut down for a few hours due to an 18-wheeler crash. Houston Transtar reported at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Life Flight responded to the scene to transport at least one person to...
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
Woman punches nail salon employee after refusing to pay nearly $300 bill, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Katy-area nail salon after she refused to pay her bill last month, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman. They have released...
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
Man wanted in serial Houston drug store robberies arrested, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with a series of drug store robberies has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said Jason Castillio, 48, was arrested on Thursday and is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Castillio was wanted in connection with...
Man arrested in deadly Galveston crash was out on parole for his 3rd DWI, court records show
GALVESTON, Texas — A man arrested in a Galveston crash on Friday that killed a teen and critically injured two other people had just been let out on parole for his third driving while intoxicated conviction, according to court records. Galveston police believe alcohol may have been a factor...
Another man wanted in string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks
HOUSTON — Another man is wanted for a string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks. This comes after police arrested Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, a man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks from Aug. 9 to Aug 21. One of the businesses hit by the suspect on the...
Gunman opens fire on officers investigating disturbance outside bar, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on them as they were investigating a disturbance in southwest Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 1 a.m. on Gulfton near the Southwest Freeway. Police said three men were trying to...
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
'It makes me a little nervous' | Humble ISD agricultural center built next to halfway house raises concerns
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Humble ISD police officer sat outside the district’s new agricultural science center in Porter on Friday as part of a plan to beef up security amid concerns about a neighbor. "Well, the issue is the halfway house that’s just within feet of the...
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
