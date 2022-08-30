ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

KHOU

16 units impacted by west Houston apartment fire — 8 saved, 8 damaged, HFD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Wednesday evening that impacted 16 units. HFD said they received the call at around 4:27 p.m. and responded to the apartment, located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, within 4 minutes. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 4:40 p.m. and was put out at around 5:32 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens near Fry Road after 18-wheeler crash

HOUSTON — The I-10/Katy Freeway near Fry Road reopened Friday night after being shut down for a few hours due to an 18-wheeler crash. Houston Transtar reported at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Life Flight responded to the scene to transport at least one person to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area

SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
HOUSTON, TX

