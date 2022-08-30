Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
numberfire.com
Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Burdick for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
numberfire.com
Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday
Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Jason Delay catching on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will start behind the plate after Tyler Heineman was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Delay to score 4.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Josh VanMeter starting in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup versus Toronto
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. VanMeter will handle designated hitting duties after Cal Mitchell was positioned in right field, Jack Suwinski was shifted to left, and Tucupita Mercano was benched. numberFire's models project VanMeter to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
