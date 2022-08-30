Three area cross country squads ran at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday as Knoxville, Pleasantville and Melcher-Dallas all had runners participating. For the boys the Panthers placed 2nd as a team scoring 74 points 21 behind Chariton while the Trojans were 9th with 201 points. Individually for the Panthers Isaac Rankin was 3rd overall in a time 17:41 around :03 behind first place. Also finishing in the top 20 was Ezra Schmidt in 13th in a time of 18:58 (PR) and Ethan Russell in 19th in a time of 19:56. Pleasantville was led over the line by Kurt Kuhnen in 21st with a time of 19:56. For the girls, Knoxville placed 6th with 133 points and Pleasantville was 7th with 163. Knoxville’s Natalie Collins ran a personal best time of 22:20 for 6th place overall. Sophia Mason was Pleasantville’s lead runner in 30th with a time of 25:20. Melcher-Dallas’s lone runner was Hailey Stegman, who came in 44th at a time of 26:13. Knoxville will run at Grinnell on Tuesday, while Pleasantville and Melcher-Dallas will run at Central Decatur also on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO