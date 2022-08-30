Read full article on original website
PCM Netters Sweep Saydel in Three
PCM posted a 3-0 win over Saydel 25-10, 27-25, 25-16 last night in volleyball. Riley Johannes and Addison Steenhoek each had seven kills for PCM and Elle Davis had six. Buswell. Duinink, the libero picked up 22 digs. PCM Coach Sarah DeVries said, “It felt good to come out strong...
Area Cross County Squads Run At Wayne Invitational
Three area cross country squads ran at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday as Knoxville, Pleasantville and Melcher-Dallas all had runners participating. For the boys the Panthers placed 2nd as a team scoring 74 points 21 behind Chariton while the Trojans were 9th with 201 points. Individually for the Panthers Isaac Rankin was 3rd overall in a time 17:41 around :03 behind first place. Also finishing in the top 20 was Ezra Schmidt in 13th in a time of 18:58 (PR) and Ethan Russell in 19th in a time of 19:56. Pleasantville was led over the line by Kurt Kuhnen in 21st with a time of 19:56. For the girls, Knoxville placed 6th with 133 points and Pleasantville was 7th with 163. Knoxville’s Natalie Collins ran a personal best time of 22:20 for 6th place overall. Sophia Mason was Pleasantville’s lead runner in 30th with a time of 25:20. Melcher-Dallas’s lone runner was Hailey Stegman, who came in 44th at a time of 26:13. Knoxville will run at Grinnell on Tuesday, while Pleasantville and Melcher-Dallas will run at Central Decatur also on Tuesday.
Pella Football Team Aiming for Bounce Back at North Polk
After a rough opener last Friday, the Dutch are aiming for a week two bounce back on the road to Alleman when they take on North Polk this evening in non-district football action. Pella (0-1) is set to face off with the #8 in 3A Comets (1-0) and are seeking...
Pella Christian Football Travels to Panorama Tonight
The Class 1A #9 ranked Pella Christian football team has their first road game of the season tonight, as they travel to take on Panorama. The Eagles got off to a great start to the season last week, with a 56-28 win over longtime rivals Des Moines Christian. The Eagles flexed their muscle in the run game against the Lions, rushing for 516 yards and 8 touchdowns. The dominant ground attack included a career night from running back Benny Schirz, who carried the ball 23 times for 215 yards and five touchdowns. While Pella Christian’s offense had a big game running the ball in the season opener, Head Coach Rich Kacmarynski thinks they’ll be more balanced in the weeks to come.
Oskaloosa Is Knoxville’s Home Opening Opponent Tonight
The Knoxville Football Squad will play at home for the first time this season. After last week’s 39-17 season opening loss to Newton, the Panthers will find Oskaloosa waiting at Ken Locke Stadium. The Indians fell to Ottumwa in the late stages of last week’s game 21-20. The Indians like to throw the ball around the yard, and that is a concern for Knoxville as the Panthers allowed 232 yards through the air last week to Newton. Coach Matt Dunkin knows this and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and the defensive coaches have taken steps to contain a pass happy attack.
Pleasantville Football Opens New Stadium Tonight against Interstate-35
Tonight marks a new chapter in Pleasantville Trojans football, as they host Interstate-35 in the first football game at the new Pleasantville Stadium. Pleasantville struggled in 2022 season opener last week, as they fell 32-7 on the road at Lynnville-Sully. The Trojans struggled to move the ball against the Hawks, tallying just 155 yards of total offense. Additionally, a pair of Pleasantville offensive turnovers and special teams miscues resulted in 4 Lynnville-Sully touchdowns.
Football Friday Night Player Profile – Week 2 – Landon Hochstein, Norwalk
Norwalk quarterback Landon Hochstein couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season in Week 1 at Pella last Friday. The senior signal caller completed all but three of his 23 passes, throwing for 315 yards and four touchdowns while adding 69 yards and one TD on the ground as the Warriors beat the Dutch 44-20. In this week’s Football Friday Night Player Profile, Hochstein and Norwalk coach Paul Patterson talk about Hochstein’s development at QB, the Warriors’ depth at receiver and the team’s potential for the 2022 season.
Football Friday Night Feature – Week Two – Run for Ryan
There are injuries that many athletes endure but ultimately come back from — it’s an accepted part of the games and competitions we all enjoy, but this summer, the Pella Christian community learned about perspective on life itself and how it was shown in the harshest of ways. Andrew Schneider shares the story about Eagles’ “Warrior” Ryan Natelborg on this week’s Football Friday Night feature.
Busy Thursday slated for Norwalk athletics
Norwalk’s boys golf team, girls and boys cross country, volleyball and girls swimmers will all be competing on Thursday, September 1. The Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk will be the site for today’s Waukee Northwest Boys Golf Invitational. The 10-team tournament will tee off at 10:00 a.m. The...
Central College Fall Sports Update – 9-2-2022
The beginning of both halves was kind to the Central College men’s soccer team in a 4-0 season-opening win over Westminster College (Mo.) Thursday afternoon. Central (1-0-0) struck first at the 10:33 mark as Coleman Manuel slipped one into the net. Matthew West made it 2-0 five minutes later with a penalty kick. Barely a minute into the second half, Joe Brown scored off a Nathan Casas corner kick for a 3-0 advantage. Jake Dzarnowski gave the game it’s final tally at 51:30. Brown and Casas assisted on Manuel’s goal and Manuel assisted on Dzarnowski’s goal. In addition to his two assists, Casas had two of his three shot attempts saved. Defensively, Central only allowed one shot attempt to give John Foster a shutout in goal.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Knoxville Cross Country – August 31, 2022
The Knoxville Cross Country Squads are two weeks into the season and the boys have won one meet and freshman Isaac Rankin has won two meets as an individual, while the girls are building to goals later in the season. Derek Cardwell talked with senior boys runner Kaden McGill and junior girls runner Natalie Collins about expectations for the teams, and their excitement for the arrival of Baby Splavec in September on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Simpson Cross Country to Start Season with Home Meet
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s cross country teams, both of which are ranked in the Midwest Rankings, begin their 2022 campaign on Friday with the Bill Buxton Invitational Meet. The Simpson men were voted sixth in the Midwest Region, their highest preseason ranking ever, while the Simpson women also earned their highest-ever preseason regional ranking, coming in at seventh position. Action starts Friday at 6:30pm.
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work continues on Ashland for the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project over the last week, as curb paving between 1st St and Buxton St has progressed, in addition to road paving and sidewalk work. Brick Paver edge repair began on Ashland, the installation of rock chambers and prep work began...
Parts of Linden Street in Pleasantville will Lose Water Today
This morning water will be turned off to residents that live on Linden Street South of Pleasant Street in Pleasantville. The contractor will be making residential connections with the new water main. Water will be off for 2-3 hours. There will be no need to boil water and you may...
Knoxville and Pleasantville School Transportation Merges
The Knoxville School Transportation Department is a little busier this year with the merging of the Pleasantville School District and their transportation needs. Brenda Dunkin Knoxville Transportation Director says there are 18 school buses in Knoxville and 11 more in Pleasantville. As far as servicing the department, Knoxville also has eight other vehicles they use for transportation and Pleasantville has five more.
Mary Thompson
Services for Mary Thompson age 79 of Knoxville, will be Wednesday, September 7th at 2:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mary’s family.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest on Lets Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion County Treasurer, and we talk about property taxes.
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Wednesday. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign.
New Mini-Pitch at Lincoln Elementary to Expand Recreational Opportunities for Pella Community
Families, youth, and community members throughout Pella have the chance to enjoy expanded opportunities to participate in soccer and other recreational activities, thanks to a newly installed mini pitch at Lincoln Elementary. The new facility, a Mini-Pitch System designed and built by Musco Lighting, was installed through a community partnership...
Indianola Water Resource Recovery Facility Drone Flight Video
The City of Indianola has released an update on the Water Resource Recovery Facility construction for the summer of 2022. Water Superintendent Rick Graves tells KNIA News the project is a new state-of-the-art facility, and is projected to be fully complete this year. A drone flight video over the construction site is available below.
