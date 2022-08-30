Charleston Restaurant Week returns Sept. 8

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Some of the most popular restaurants in the Charleston area are serving up delicious dishes for a fraction of the price during Charleston Restaurant Week next month.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 18, diners can indulge in renowned cuisine and experience the bustling culinary scene as participating restaurants offer specially-curated lunch and dinner menus.

This fall’s event features more than 50 eateries with offerings ranging from traditional southern fare to Brazillian steakhouse and everything in between.

Click here to see the full list of participating restaurants and menus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.