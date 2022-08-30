ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
numberfire.com

Miam's Garrett Cooper scratched on Saturday, Jerar Encarnacion to start

Miami Marlins utility-man Garrett Cooper is not starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Jerar Encarnacion will start at designated hitter and bat fifth after Garrett Cooper was scratched for personal reasons. On 26 batted balls this season, Encarnacion has recorded a 7.7% barrel rate and a .297 expected...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Josh VanMeter starting in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup versus Toronto

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. VanMeter will handle designated hitting duties after Cal Mitchell was positioned in right field, Jack Suwinski was shifted to left, and Tucupita Mercano was benched. numberFire's models project VanMeter to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Max Muncy was benched. In a matchup versus Padres' left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Barnes to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Jason Delay catching on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will start behind the plate after Tyler Heineman was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Delay to score 4.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Zavala for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday

Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella handling designated hitting duties for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. La Stella will take over San Francisco's designated hitting spot after Wilmer Flores received a breather. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's right-hander Noah Syndergaard, our models project La Stella to score 7.0 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera starting Saturday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 57 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .222 batting average...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy