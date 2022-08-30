Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
numberfire.com
Max Muncy out of Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy will take a seat on the bench after Will Smith was chosen as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 264 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Colorado's Brian Serven behind the plate on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Serven will take over catching duties after Elias Diaz was held on the bench in Cincinnati. numberFire's models project Serven to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Miam's Garrett Cooper scratched on Saturday, Jerar Encarnacion to start
Miami Marlins utility-man Garrett Cooper is not starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Jerar Encarnacion will start at designated hitter and bat fifth after Garrett Cooper was scratched for personal reasons. On 26 batted balls this season, Encarnacion has recorded a 7.7% barrel rate and a .297 expected...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Josh VanMeter starting in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup versus Toronto
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. VanMeter will handle designated hitting duties after Cal Mitchell was positioned in right field, Jack Suwinski was shifted to left, and Tucupita Mercano was benched. numberFire's models project VanMeter to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Max Muncy was benched. In a matchup versus Padres' left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Barnes to...
numberfire.com
Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Jason Delay catching on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will start behind the plate after Tyler Heineman was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Delay to score 4.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala starting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Zavala for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson taking over center field for Colorado on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hampson will patrol center field after Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was moved to first base, C.J. Cron was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella handling designated hitting duties for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. La Stella will take over San Francisco's designated hitting spot after Wilmer Flores received a breather. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's right-hander Noah Syndergaard, our models project La Stella to score 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera starting Saturday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 57 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .222 batting average...
