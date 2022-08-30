ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Gilbert Melendez confirms he’s not retired, willing to fight again for the right opportunity: “I will always be a fighter”

By Josh Evanoff
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reveals the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA

Sean O’Malley has revealed the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA. It was almost a decade ago that O’Malley entered the UFC as a bantamweight contender. O’Malley, 27, has enjoyed a record of 15 wins and 1 loss inside the Octagon, seven by knockout. ‘Sugar’ has quite the reputation inside as well as outside of the cage.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Gilbert Melendez
Person
Scott Coker
bjpenndotcom

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Gane vs. Tuivasa earns FOTN

The Octagon was in France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Tonight’s heavyweight main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ufc 239#Usada#Strikeforce#Mmajunkie#Eagle Fc
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa

Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker believes Marvin Vettori is underestimating his abilities ahead of UFC Paris: “I’m going to hit him too much”

Robert Whittaker thinks Marvin Vettori is underestimating just how good he is. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris in an intriguing matchup. Both seem to be out of the title picture for the time being given they are both 0-2 against Israel Adesanya. However, if they continue to win they could earn another crack at the belt if Adesanya remains the champ.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Paris: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon heads to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Gane (10-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his first career loss as a professional. The Frenchman was defeated by Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Ton’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya leaves UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira “in another oxygen mask”

Marvin Vettori hopes that Alex Pereira can knockout Israel Adesanya again in a violent fashion. In kickboxing, Pereira scored a KO win over Adesanya that saw the doctors use an oxygen mask on him. The two will now fight for the third time – with UFC 281 serving as the first time they meet in MMA. It’s a fascinating matchup and for Vettori who is one of Adesanya’s longest rivals, he hopes the fight plays out in a similar fashion.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a “hell of a challenge” after suffering nasty KO loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Georges St-Pierre believes Kamaru Usman is facing a ‘hell of a challenge’ after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th. It was Leon Edwards who stunned Kamaru Usman (& fans) with a last-minute knockout to claim the world title.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”

Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Coach says Ryan Spann is “one of the scariest dudes that gets into the Octagon,” expects Dominick Reyes scrap to be “a great fight”

Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud is excited Ryan Spann is getting a massive opportunity as he faces Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Reyes will be making his return after suffering a KO loss to Jiri Prochazka in May of 2021, a setback which marked his third defeat in a row. Spann, meanwhile, is coming off a dominating win over Ion Cutelaba and according to Saud, he believes Spann is one of the scariest guys that fights in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michel Pereira responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson

Michel Pereira has accepted Stephen Thompson‘s challenge and is actively pushing for a fight against the veteran. While he may no longer be in title contention after back-to-back losses against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, there’s no denying that Stephen Thompson is still one of the most intriguing fighters to watch at 170 pounds. The 39-year-old wants to stick around and continue to prove himself at the elite level, which is what he plans on doing later this year in the form of a match-up against rising prospect Michel Pereira.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Robert Whittaker discusses his “next move” after defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: “I still think I’m the most dangerous man in the division”

Robert Whittaker is still hunting the chance to “gobble up that gold” after defeating Marvin Vettori in the co-main event of UFC Paris. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had strung together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier discusses his recent Twitter exchange with Jorge Masvidal: “When you take to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier issued a word of warning to Jorge Masvidal when discussing their recent back and forth. While we all know Daniel Cormier these days as the fun-loving MMA commentator and analyst, fans and pundits also recognise that back in the day, he was one of the best fighters of all-time.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy