Read full article on original website
Related
Paddy Pimblett admits to having an eating disorder: “People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat”
Paddy Pimblett is admitting to having an eating disorder. Paddy Pimblett, 27, (19-3 MMA) is currently on a five fight winning streak. ‘The Baddy’s’ last victim was Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year. While getting lots of attention for his performances inside the Octagon,...
Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”
Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media
Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media. In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:. “Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body...
Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champion Robert Whittaker taking on Marvin Vettori. Whittaker (24-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Israel Adesanya in his previous effort at February’s UFC 271 event. Prior to that setback ‘The Reaper’ had put together three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.
RELATED PEOPLE
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
WWE・
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
WWE・
Sean O’Malley reveals the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA
Sean O’Malley has revealed the UFC fight that inspired his journey into MMA. It was almost a decade ago that O’Malley entered the UFC as a bantamweight contender. O’Malley, 27, has enjoyed a record of 15 wins and 1 loss inside the Octagon, seven by knockout. ‘Sugar’ has quite the reputation inside as well as outside of the cage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa
Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
UFC Paris Bonus Report: Gane vs. Tuivasa earns FOTN
The Octagon was in France for today’s UFC Paris event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Tonight’s heavyweight main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane got off to a strong start in the contest landing numerous good jabs and low kicks in the opening round. However, in round two, Tai Tuivasa was able to find a home for one of his power shots that sent the former interim title holder crashing to the canvas. The Frenchman was able to recover from the big blow and went on to hurt Tuivasa with body kicks later on in the second frame. Then, in round three, Gane put Tuivasa away for good courtesy of a nasty uppercut and then some hammer fists.
Police investigating alleged “assault” of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Police are investigating an alleged ‘assault’ of a woman on Conor McGregor’s yacht. Conor McGregor seems to be in the news a lot lately – news about everything other than his return to the Octagon. McGregor, 34, (22-6 MMA) has not fought in over a year....
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Boxing Scene
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Pros react after Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris
Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Ciryl Gane taking on Tai Tuivasa. Gane (11-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss as a professional to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in a bout for the promotions undisputed heavyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Bon Gamin’ had gone a perfect 7-0 inside of the Octagon.
Julia Avila clarifies UFC fighter pay comments, hopes to see improvement over time: “I love the UFC, but I know they can do more”
UFC women’s bantamweight Julia Avila has clarified her fighter pay comments. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since July 2021. In that outing, the 34-year-old secured a third-round submission victory over Julija Stoliarenko. That win gave Avila her third in her last four outings in the UFC octagon.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Responds To Canelo: 'I Don't Get It; People Want To See Two Mexicans in The Ring'
The last time Gilberto Ramirez checked, all-Mexican fights were among the most time-honored, fan-friendly subgenres in boxing. So, the former super middleweight champion and current light heavyweight contender was confused (to say the least) when his countryman, the box office titan Canelo Alvarez, recently indicated, in no uncertain terms, that he was not interested in fighting Ramirez because he and Ramirez share the same ethnic origins. Alvarez hails from the Jalisco region in Mexico, while Ramirez comes from nearby Sinaloa.
Robert Whittaker believes Marvin Vettori is underestimating his abilities ahead of UFC Paris: “I’m going to hit him too much”
Robert Whittaker thinks Marvin Vettori is underestimating just how good he is. Whittaker and Vettori are set to meet in the co-main event of UFC Paris in an intriguing matchup. Both seem to be out of the title picture for the time being given they are both 0-2 against Israel Adesanya. However, if they continue to win they could earn another crack at the belt if Adesanya remains the champ.
Nate Diaz Should Get $20 Million Offer if He Defeats Khamzat Chimaev According to Ariel Helwani
Nate Diaz will step into the Octagon at UFC 279 on September 10th for what could very well be the last time in his storied mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighter alum and longtime fan-favorite is taking a big risk by fighting through the last fight of his existing contract against welterweight monster Khamzat Chimaev in the evening’s main event. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Swedish fighter has scored five straight wins inside the Octagon to secure his position as a top contender. The Stockton native could throw a massive monkey wrench in those plans should he score what would be considered a major upset.
TMZ.com
Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off MMA Skills with UFC Fighter Khai Wu
Mark Zuckerberg might be the most eccentric of the tech billionaires out there ... 'cause the dude's apparently diving into mixed martial arts, with some skills to boot. The Facebook founder posted a video Saturday, which shows him training with a fighter named Khai 'The Shadow' Wu ... who's got his UFC debut coming up on Fight Pass. To ring in the milestone, Mark honored his buddy with this clip of them throwing blows.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 16