ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wigan share spoils with West Brom

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nTBF_0hbXBFfO00

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium.

The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday’s crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.

The Northern Ireland international was always second best as he chased a long, hopeful punt downfield, but he managed to barge his way over Baggies centre-back Semi Ajayi, before acrobatically volleying the ball home past David Button.

It was only the second time Wigan had taken the lead in seven matches this term – and the first at home.

The mood was further improved when former Baggies winger James McClean – who had been booed by a section of the away support – clattered into Jed Wallace, fairly in the view of referee Andy Woolmer.

West Brom were struggling to muster much in the way of a response, and they were forced into an early change when Ajayi pulled up lame, and had to be replaced by Darnell Furlong.

But they were given a lifeline back into the game midway through the first half.

There was little danger as Wigan had the ball in the centre-circle, but Tom Naylor’s ball back towards Jack Whatmough was woefully short.

Karlan Grant seized on the loose ball and, with Whatmough backing off towards his own box, the striker rifled home into the bottom corner past Ben Amos.

That was about it in terms of football played for the first half, with neither side appearing to have the cutting edge required to further threaten each other’s defence.

Naylor almost made amends for his error on the hour mark when his driven cross found McClean at the far post, but the winger’s header was wide of Button’s right-hand post.

Wigan fans were treated to the first sight of Charlie Wyke on home soil since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the training ground last November, with new signing Nathan Broadhead also sent onto the field.

Still, neither goalkeeper was being forced into much work, with McClean firing high and wide as the game entered the last 10 minutes, and Wyke unable to get on the end of a teasing delivery from Broadhead.

The result means Wigan have lost only one of their opening six fixtures back in the Championship, with four draws, while West Brom – who were booed off by a section of their support – have drawn five of their seven matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Leam Richardson always confident Wigan could come away with victory

Wigan boss Leam Richardson always retained the belief his side could come out on top at Kenilworth Road as they triumphed 2-1 despite trailing with just 10 minutes to go. Carlton Morris’s first-half header had put Town in front, but the Latics drew level as Hatters defender Tom Lockyer turned Callum Lang’s low shot into his own net before substitute Thelo Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with two minutes to play.
SPORTS
newschain

Neil Wood frustrated to see the lead slip away twice at Salford

A frustrated Neil Wood rued missed chances as Salford were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Crawley. The Ammies relinquished the lead on two occasions against a Crawley side who are still without a victory in Sky Bet League Two under new boss Kevin Betsy. Callum Hendry handed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Jack Whatmough
Person
Tom Naylor
Person
Ben Amos
Person
Karlan Grant
Person
Semi Ajayi
Person
Darnell Furlong
Person
Jed Wallace
Person
James Mcclean
Person
Charlie Wyke
Person
Josh Magennis
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

New loan signing Josh Coburn sidelined as Bristol Rovers host Morecambe

Bristol Rovers’ new loan signing Josh Coburn will be absent for the home Sky Bet League One fixture against Morecambe on Saturday. The 19-year-old striker joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough on deadline day but has arrived nursing a knee injury which will keep him out.
SOCCER
newschain

Darrell Clarke slams Port Vale mentality as Cheltenham pinch dramatic point

Manager Darrell Clarke blasted Port Vale’s lack of resolve as they conceded a stoppage-time goal and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham. Charlie Brown touched the ball in from close range to earn the Robins a point on the road, leaving Clarke questioning his players’ willingness to take responsibility.
SOCCER
newschain

Dane Scarlett praised after deadly double for Portsmouth against Peterborough

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley saluted Dane Scarlett after the Tottenham loanee fired Portsmouth to a 2-1 comeback win over promotion rivals Peterborough. Scarlett scored twice as table-topping Pompey recovered from falling behind early on to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Cowley said: “It’s an important win. We...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wigan#West Brom#Burnley
newschain

Gary O’Neil set on Cherries picking up points and not permanent Bournemouth job

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil does not know whether the impressive comeback win at Nottingham Forest will make him a candidate for the permanent job. O’Neil is in temporary charge following Scott Parker’s sacking on Tuesday and a roller-coaster week was completed by his side coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jesse Marsch wants talks with officials after Leeds lose at Brentford

Jesse Marsch accused the officials of a “lack of respect” after Ivan Toney’s hat-trick condemned Leeds to a 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was sent to the stands for protesting when his side were denied a penalty, after they had conceded the opening goal to a spot-kick following a lengthy VAR review.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Boss Michael Duff over the moon with Barnsley stars after win at Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley manager Michael Duff hailed his side’s display in their 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday as a ‘complete away performance’. Goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood gave Barnsley victory over their South Yorkshire neighbours. Lee Gregory spurned Wednesday’s best chances, failing to score from good positions....
SOCCER
newschain

Dean Smith pleased to maintain momentum after Norwich see off Coventry

Head coach Dean Smith felt Norwich were good value for their 3-0 victory over Coventry as his side made it five straight Championship wins which took them to the summit. The Canaries will lose top spot if Sheffield United win at Hull on Sunday but that took none of the gloss off the result for Smith after goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jon Brady wants Northampton fans to stick with his bunch

Northampton boss Jon Brady has urged fans to ‘stick with us’ after his side overcame a slight blip by beating Barrow 3-1 at Sixfields on Saturday. The Cobblers lost at home to Doncaster last weekend and were then thumped 6-0 by Ipswich in midweek but recovered from a shaky start on Saturday to defeat Pete Wild’s in-form team in Sky Bet League Two.
SOCCER
newschain

Frustrated in Fleetwood: Gareth Ainsworth feels Wycombe were worth the win

Gareth Ainsworth said he was ‘gutted’ that Wycombe were not taking all three points home from their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One. The Chairboys had Garath McCleary sent off with less than 10 minutes on the clock but Anis Mehmeti put them ahead shortly before half-time.
SOCCER
newschain

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to be more clinical despite beating Fulham

Antonio Conte called on Tottenham to be more clinical despite extending their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Fulham. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane scored in each half as Spurs made it six top-flight matches without defeat this term. Kane’s strike with quarter of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Richie Wellens hails work rate as Leyton Orient resist Rovers to remain top

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens praised his players for their hard-fought win as they extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to three points following their 2-0 home victory over Tranmere. The Londoners are now unbeaten in their opening seven league matches having won six of...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy