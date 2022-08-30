ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Florida man arrested after trying to buy child from mother for $100,000: Police

By Luke Gentile, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
fox35orlando.com

Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
LAKE MARY, FL
WESH

Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman charged with using stolen credit card at motel and stores

A Fruitland Park woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly used a stolen credit card to check into a motel and purchase items at two stores. Megan Nicole Blackmon, 33, of 36851 Wilmington Road, was charged with three counts of ID theft and single counts of fraudulent use of a credit card ($100 or more) and scheme to defraud (less than $20,000).
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Bank robber sought in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery in Orlando. Officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard near Chickasaw Trail around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a man entered the business and showed a note and a handgun to...

