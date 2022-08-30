Florida man arrested after trying to buy child from mother for $100,000: Police

Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
Orlando woman charged in fatal shooting over Instagram ‘trash talk’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have charged a second person with murder for a shooting they say started on social media. On August 9, deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Holly Creek Road in Zellwood after a man called 911 saying he was shot. The responding deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Demonte Cherry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Teens accused of causing $100k in damage at Florida middle school
Three 14-year-olds have been accused of breaking into a Florida middle school and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.
WESH
1 killed in shooting at Port Orange apartment complex, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier Thursday night. It happened at the Sunrise Pointe Apartments on Richel Drive off Clyde Morris Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Police say there was...
WESH
Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
click orlando
Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
Deputies: Missing 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing 7-year-old from Daytona Beach has been found safe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the child Wednesday evening. The information pertaining to the missing juvenile has since been removed from this...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with using stolen credit card at motel and stores
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly used a stolen credit card to check into a motel and purchase items at two stores. Megan Nicole Blackmon, 33, of 36851 Wilmington Road, was charged with three counts of ID theft and single counts of fraudulent use of a credit card ($100 or more) and scheme to defraud (less than $20,000).
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
Police: Bank robber sought in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for the public’s help following a bank robbery in Orlando. Officers responded to Fifth Third Bank on Lee Vista Boulevard near Chickasaw Trail around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a man entered the business and showed a note and a handgun to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at iconic Orlando ice cream shop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire at an iconic ice cream shop in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, records show. The fire happened May 20 at Goff’s Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail near West Church Street. The shop has...
Florida Man Arrested Trying To Buy A Child At Winn Dixie For $100,000, Again
A registered sex offender has been arrested after attempting to purchase a child that he saw in a Winn Dixie store with her mom. According to WESH, Hellmuth Kolb, 85, Port Orange, was locked up for violating probation stemming from a conviction of trying to
