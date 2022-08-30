ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans make it another good day for Britain in New York

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339vMn_0hbXAjur00

Britain’s positive start to the US Open continued with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans making it five players through to the second round.

Norrie kept his focus amid wavering effort levels from unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire to win 6-0 7-6 (1) 6-0 while Evans produced a high-quality performance to defeat Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-1 6-1.

After 10 British players made the second round at Wimbledon, the most since 1984, this is already the joint best US Open since 1981 in terms of Britons through to round two – with defending champion Emma Raducanu still to play.

Andy Murray, Harriet Dart and Jack Draper all won their matches on Monday, with the latter marking his highly anticipated debut with a straight-sets win over Emil Ruusuvuori to set up a clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Draper is enjoying learning from his more experienced compatriots and the 20-year-old believes there has been a change in attitude towards British tennis.

“It’s fun having guys who you know and practise with and who support you,” he said. “As a nation now I feel like we’re being respected as having a lot of great tennis players. It’s exciting for sure, and as a young player as well I feed off their energy.”

The Lawn Tennis Association has set a goal of being one of the most respected nations for player development, but Evans is wary of too many pats on the back.

After Jack, what is there? There's a gaping hole.

The 32-year-old has been a critic of the LTA in the past, and he fears the picture, certainly in the men’s game, is not as rosy as it may appear.

He said: “After Jack, what is there? There’s a gaping hole. Our best junior, Jack Pinnington-Jones, is going to university. Jack was funded very well and he’s done (things) his way and that’s one but there were other people as well – you can’t say it’s money well spent.

“It’s in a good spot, I’m not saying it’s not, but we need some more I think. If we start saying we’re doing really well, we’ll rest on our laurels.”

Whether other young players come through to join him or not, it appears Draper has all the tools to get to the top of the game.

He is already on the verge of breaking into the top 50 having climbed more than 200 places since the start of the season and has the belief to match his considerable talents.

Draper, who claimed his first top-10 win in Montreal earlier this month with victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, said of taking on sixth seed Auger-Aliassime: “I have had a lot of confidence boosters in the last few weeks and months now.

“I fear no one going into this tournament. Anyone I play against, I believe I can win. But obviously it’s going to be a very tough match. He is top 10 for a reason. He is a great player.

“He can take the racket out of your hand. So hopefully we play a good match. I don’t know too much about him – I have never hit with him or played him ever. It will be good to go out and play against him.”

Murray will look to reach the third round here for the first time since 2016 while Dart’s reward for the best victory of her career over Daria Kasatkina is a second-round date with Hungary’s Dalma Galfi.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

US Open day 6: Dan Evans out but Cameron Norrie to take on Andrey Rublev

Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player standing at the US Open after he defeated Holger Rune and Dan Evans lost out to Marin Cilic. Norrie is yet to drop a set and will take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who survived a deciding tie-break against Denis Shapovalov, in his first fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows.
TENNIS
newschain

Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open. Evans was hoping to match last year’s run at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16 but he fell to a 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5 defeat on Court 17 after almost four hours.
TENNIS
newschain

Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets

Dan Evans’ US Open run came to an end with a four-set defeat by former champion Marin Cilic in the third round. Evans was hoping to match last year’s string of performances at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, but on Saturday he came out on the losing side of a near four-hour tussle on Court 17, going down 7-6 (11) 6-7 (3) 6-2 7-5.
TENNIS
newschain

US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat

Serena Williams bowed out on a dramatic night at the US Open after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic. The 23-time grand slam singles champion heads off into retirement while the tournament also continues without Andy Murray, who lost in four sets to Matteo Berrettini, and Jack Draper, who was halted by injury in his clash with Karen Khachanov.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newschain

Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune

Cameron Norrie denied using gamesmanship during his third-round win over Holger Rune at the US Open. The British number one is continuing to live up to his top-10 ranking and kept 19-year-old Rune at arm’s length during a 7-5 6-4 6-1 victory at Flushing Meadows to reach the fourth round for the first time.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Jack Draper
Person
Andy Murray
newschain

Cameron Norrie sees off Holger Rune to reach US Open last 16 for first time

Cameron Norrie was accused of gamesmanship by opponent Holger Rune during a straight-sets win that saw him reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time. The British number one is continuing to live up to his top-10 ranking and kept 19-year-old Rune at arm’s length during a 7-5 6-4 6-1 victory at Flushing Meadows.
TENNIS
newschain

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending. But,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Czech#British#Britons#Lta
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

England want to get best from Ben Stokes after Jason Roy drops out of T20 squad

England are banking on Ben Stokes to take a starring role at next month’s Twenty20 World Cup after dropping a “gutted” Jason Roy and reshuffling their batting order. England were willing to gamble on a host of fitness concerns – with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both included in the 15-strong squad for Australia despite missing the entire domestic season through injury – but Roy paid the price for an extended lean streak.
SPORTS
newschain

Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

The pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, US police said. Tupelo police said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy