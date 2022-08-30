ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 The Bull

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
101.9 The Bull

You Can Discover Amarillo For Just One Dollar

We remember the good ol' days. We hear people talking about them all the time. You know when things didn't cost so much. You could take the family out and have fun and it not totally break the bank. You remember those days, right? Now we look for great deals...
96.9 KISS FM

Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
KFDA

City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Mix 94.1

What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?

Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

