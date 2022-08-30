Warning: The following episode contains mild spoilers from She-Hulk episode 3. If there is one thing that is consistent in the MCU, it’s that it never goes for a comic book-accurate storyline. It tends to switch and twist it in ways that allow it to fit it into the overarching theme, and the same thing has happened with She-Hulk’s MCU debut. The origin story of the superhero has been significantly altered in the Disney Plus series. But that doesn’t mean the story will opt to alter how the prime antagonist i.e., Titania got her powers. And if She-Hulk chooses to be comic book-authentic while adapting the how part of her powers, we are in for a lot more than just a finale with Jennifer Walters fighting off the self-obsessed Titania.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO