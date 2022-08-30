Read full article on original website
Related
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped
Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date. The precarious...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Split Following Bledel’s Surprise Exit From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser filed for divorce in Putnam County, NY.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
'So Selfish': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's A-Lister Pals Annoyed They Have To Travel To Georgia For Upcoming Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent milestone with their friends and family this upcoming weekend in Savannah, Georgia, but their pals are supposedly annoyed that they have to travel all the way to the other side of the country for the lavish affair. “L.A. has some of...
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 4