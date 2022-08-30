An early morning attempted carjacking in Calexico ended in El Centro. Thursday morning at about 2:00 a.m., Calexico officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking in the area of 7th and Heber Avenue. Arriving officers saw a white pickup truck speed away from the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The pickup fled and a pursuit ensued going through several residential neighborhoods in Calexico and then heading northbound on Highway 111. Calexico dispatch notified the California Highway Patrol, Imperial County Sheriff's Office and El Centro Police of the pursuit. The pickup proceeded into El Centro and drove through several residential streets before getting back on Interstate 8, driving the wrong way on the freeway. The fleeing driver attempted to make a U-turn and collided with the freeway embankment. The suspect then jumped out of the truck and climbed a fence and went into the Home Depot parking lot. Following a foot pursuit the driver was detained. The suspect, Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, sustained minor injuries and was arrested after treatment at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Officers determined that Gonzales had burglarized a Calexico home and had been involved in an earlier carjacking attempt. In both carjacking attempts a hammer was used as the weapon. Gonzales was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Burglary, Attempted Carjacking, Carjacking, Felony Evading and Resisting Arrest.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO