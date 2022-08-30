Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
Parts Stolen
Apparently the Midnight Auto Supply connection is open in El Centro. A resident in the 900 block of Wensley in El Centro reported parts were taken from their Jeep Grand Cherokee. The theft of a front bumper and other parts of the SUV were taken sometime Thursday night.
kxoradio.com
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest
A 20-year-old man was arrested after trying to outrun police. At about 8:00 p.m. Friday El Centro police attempted to stop a car at Imperial and Bradshaw. The driver failed to yield and continued westbound on Bradshaw and then southbound on La Brucherie. The driver continued to flee pursuing officers and police were able to deploy spike strips and end the chase. The driver was booked into Imperil County Jail on charges of Failure to Yield and other vehicle violations.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Calexico
An early morning attempted carjacking in Calexico ended in El Centro. Thursday morning at about 2:00 a.m., Calexico officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking in the area of 7th and Heber Avenue. Arriving officers saw a white pickup truck speed away from the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The pickup fled and a pursuit ensued going through several residential neighborhoods in Calexico and then heading northbound on Highway 111. Calexico dispatch notified the California Highway Patrol, Imperial County Sheriff's Office and El Centro Police of the pursuit. The pickup proceeded into El Centro and drove through several residential streets before getting back on Interstate 8, driving the wrong way on the freeway. The fleeing driver attempted to make a U-turn and collided with the freeway embankment. The suspect then jumped out of the truck and climbed a fence and went into the Home Depot parking lot. Following a foot pursuit the driver was detained. The suspect, Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, sustained minor injuries and was arrested after treatment at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Officers determined that Gonzales had burglarized a Calexico home and had been involved in an earlier carjacking attempt. In both carjacking attempts a hammer was used as the weapon. Gonzales was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Burglary, Attempted Carjacking, Carjacking, Felony Evading and Resisting Arrest.
Man arrested with stolen vehicle, narcotics and loaded firearm in Calexico
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Tuesday arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle with narcotics, brass knuckles, and a loaded firearm in the car, authorities said.
Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest
El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen early morning of August 30 for possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm. The post Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Still no suspect in 2021 Yuma hit and run case
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On 32nd Street next to the East Main Canal in Yuma, a sign reading "Justice 4 Alan" marks where 18-year-old Alan Cunningham was hit and killed by what police still believe to be a 2011 to 2013 light colored Chrysler 200. Cecilia Rodriguez, Alan's mom,...
kyma.com
Yuma apprehensions rising in August
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Apprehensions in Yuma rose in August according to Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem. He says agents are averaging over 5,000 apprehensions a week, and encountered over 300 unaccompanied children at the border. The Yuma Sector already hit a record year for apprehensions, seeing a 200%...
kxoradio.com
Traffic Blocked In Separate Incidents
(Thursday Morning traffic disruptions)...The California Highway Patrol says there were two incidents. The first on Southbound Highway 86 It occured at around 7:00 am after a big rig rolled near Highway 78 at the bypass. Traffic was blocked on Highway 78. No injuries were reported. Just before 8:00 Thursday morning, a two vehicle collision was reported on Westbound McCabe Road near Southbound LaBrucherie. There were no injuries, but both vehicles blocked traffic. The drivers were asked to move their vehicles off the roadway to allow traffic to pass.
kxoradio.com
Woman Charged with Assault and Robbery
An El Centro woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. El Centro police responded to the 800 block of Adams Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a woman had her purse stolen. Police were able to locate the thief about a block away. The 36-year-old woman was detained and then arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Assault, Armed Robbery and drug charges.
kyma.com
Dove hunting season helps Imperial County’s economy
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hunting season doesn't only bring hunters to the imperial valley but also contributes to helping the economy. Tarek Danaf gets ready for a long morning, he's one of hundreds of hunters who came to the imperial valley this week for one thing. "We are just...
kyma.com
EXCLUSIVE: New Fire Chief in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has promoted Dustin “Dusty” Fields to Chief of the Yuma Fire Department. Fields has 31 years of experience in the fire service, with 28 of those at YFD. He has been serving as YFD’s Assistant Fire Chief for the...
sandiegocountynews.com
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
kxoradio.com
Labor Day Weekend
(The last holiday weekend of the summer)....The California Highway Patrol says they will be ready. They will go into their Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The MEP will continbue until Mid-night Monday. Labor Day weekend is traiditionally one of the largest party Holidays of the year. For that reason, the CHP says they will be focusing on DUI's. They say all traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be a special focus on suspected DUI's. Officers will also be assisting disabled motorists. The MEP is when the Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways. It is an attempt to ensure tragedies are kept to a minimum. They say if you and your group will be drinking, be sure to assign a designated driver.
Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for one of the women, Guillermina Fuentes, a school board member and former mayor in the border city of San Luis. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. She carried ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off. Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. The probation department is recommending that Fuentes also be sentenced to probation.
Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona
Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries.
Yuma dove hunters have a successful start to the 2022 season
Jeff and his dog Zeus scouted out a hunting spot just days before the season opened, and there were plenty of doves to go around. The post Yuma dove hunters have a successful start to the 2022 season appeared first on KYMA.
Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign
The Humane Society of Imperial County kicked off this month with the Shepherd September Campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For the entire month of September, the shelter is lowering adoption fees to only $20 for German Shepherd mixes. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits still apply. The post Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Air Pollution Control District
(The APCD will be celebrating Mexico's Independance)...They will be doing that by handing out goodie bags. Between September 12 and the 16th, they will be handing out the bags from 2-4 pm. The bags will contain an environmental Loteria and other fun items. To pick up a goodie bag go to the APCD office at 150 South 9th Street in El Centro during the indicated days during the designated hours. If you have any questions, call the APCD at 442 265 1800.
