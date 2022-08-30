ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
