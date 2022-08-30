Read full article on original website
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Thomas Tuchel reveals Edouard Mendy injury and explains poor form
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Edouard Mendy has an injury and explained the goalkeeper’s recent poor form for the side. The news comes after the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, in which the west London side won the game in dramatic circumstances. Michail...
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
James, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea team news for West Ham clash
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Southampton in midweek. West Ham head across the capital for the re-arranged fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
Chelsea head of international scouting Scott McLachlan departs after Thomas Tuchel's Petr Cech admission
Chelsea head of international scouts Scott McLachlan has left the club after 11 years, it has been revealed. McLachlan has been at Chelsea for the past 11 years, joining the club from Fulham where he was a technical scout. The move comes following the end of the summer transfer window,...
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
The latest on Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their third Premier League victory on the spin. The reigning champions followed up a thrilling comeback triumph against Crystal Palace with a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland took his goal tally for his debut season...
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Man United's win over Leicester, one-touch football at its best
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Manchester United's big win over Leicester City and fans are very, very excited. Man United won their third straight Premier League match on Thursday as they beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Erik ten Hag is now on a three-game...
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
