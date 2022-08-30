ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New report on working Virginians highlights progress and challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report tracking the welfare of working Virginians highlights significant progress, and the major challenges that remain. Two organizations - the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis - have focused on issues affecting low-income workers. And they came together to assess the ‘The State of Working Virginia.’
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
Experts asking Virginians to help stop spotted lanternfly

(WDBJ) - Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker - the spotted lanternfly - is on the move again. Scientists are asking you to stop giving it a free ride. Virginia Tech and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture and consumer services are asking all Virginians to join the “Stomp the Spotted Lanternfly” movement.
