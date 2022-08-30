Read full article on original website
Thomas S. Justiss Elementary School and Paris Junior High School selected for the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools Award || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Justiss Elementary and Paris Junior High were named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group. Justiss Elementary and Paris Junior High were named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group. This is the fifth year for Justiss Elementary and second year for Paris Junior High to receive this honor.
Doris Glynn Hale Waters || Obituary
Her family has arranged a memorial service on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Love Civic Center in Paris from 2-4 p.m. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Doris Glynn Hale Waters, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home in Paris, Texas. Doris,...
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 2, 2022
Thursday, September 1, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 101 calls for service and arrested 6 adult persons. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3:55 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of South West 1st street and met with a very distraught and emotional victim, with blood on her shirt and face; stating that her boyfriend had tried to kill her after she had confronted him about food in his lunch box that was not from their home. The victim had been hit in the head, choked and bitten twice. The incident will be investigated.
Larry Carl Womack Sr. || Obituary
A celebration of his life has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. Larry Carl Womack, Sr., 71, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Paris, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bear Creek Senior Living in Colorado Springs, CO.
Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association
On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 2, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carter,Kaleb Justin Ryan – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Green,Dearies Dewayne – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. Kelly,Connie Darlene – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. Puetz,Randall Lee – STALKING. Ross,Tollie Steve – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON. Stevens,Bobby...
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 2, 2022
TADLOCK, RANDY WAYNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. LACHENEY, MICHAEL JONATHON – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. ROBINSON, TORRANCE MEYON – BS/ AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEA. KELLY, CONNIE DARLENE – JN/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. TUCKER, SUSAN – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. TUCKER, STEVEN – THEFT PROP...
Donald Ray Jumper || Obituary
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Donald Ray Jumper, 64 of Deport, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Donald was born in Paris, Texas on June 5, 1958, to Donald and Margaret Buckner Jumper. He worked...
Officer charged with murder of local man sent to Hunt County Jail
Shawn Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October of 2020 after shooting and killing Price in Wolfe City. The former Wolfe City police officer who is being charged with the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price has been transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail where he will remain until his trial begins later this month.
