Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO