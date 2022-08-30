ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s in King Durin’s box in ‘The Rings of Power?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, season 1, episode 2, “Adrift.“. In episode two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Durin III‘s treasure chest is opened and something from within it glows, but what could it be? The perspective doesn’t allow the audience to see what the box contains, but there are some clues as to its contents.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ explained: Who is Galadriel’s brother?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1, “Shadow of the Past”. The pilot episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with a young Galadriel playing with some other Elven children in the Undying Lands. She is soon visited by her brother Finrod Felagund, who talks to her about the subtleties of light and shadow.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’: What is the significance of Galadriel’s dagger?

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One thing that makes The Lord of the Rings franchise is not just the story of its characters, but also the stories of the items and weapons they possess. An iconic backstory that we knew before the series started was the power of the One Ring and the former ring-bearers who possessed it. And now, with the new series now streaming on Amazon, we are introduced to new items that will play a role in this story’s new adventure.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rings Of Power#Time Zones#Amazon Prime
wegotthiscovered.com

Who fell from the sky in the first ‘Rings of Power’ episode?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. J.R.R. Tolkien always believed in telling his stories in a way that would leave audiences with questions and mysteries worth pondering over, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has taken a page out of the legendary author’s book in its ambitious five-season narrative.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’: Are Harfoots and Hobbits the same thing?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the cinematic explorations of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Oozing with detail and lore, the Amazon Prime Video features several new creatures and races and among those are the Harfoots. The new series prominently stars a village...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
wegotthiscovered.com

Why are the female dwarves in ‘The Rings of Power’ beardless?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has only been streaming for less than a day and already controversy has reared its ugly head. But it’s not (in this case anyway) a matter regarding the volumes of arcane lore that author J.R.R. Tolkien generated while creating the mythical realm of Middle-earth. This issue is almost entirely cosmetic. Namely, why the heck don’t dwarf ladies have beards?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are drawing battle lines on which is better so far: ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just landed, but already the internet is going nuts with comparisons with House of the Dragon. Both have released just two episodes so far and are set to be multi-season epics, but the first impressions of each have got fans already deliberating on which is the best show. Yes, after just two episodes.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts

These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

When will ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 be coming to Netflix?

Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account. However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts

A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Arcane’ becomes first streaming animated series to bag an Emmy win

There’s practically no video game adaptation in history that has managed to work up such acclaim as Netflix’s Arcane has over the past year. Based on Riot’s popular MOBA game, League of Legends, the animated series that immediately became a pop-culture sensation has now bagged an Emmy win for the streaming juggernaut during last night’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Long Can Elves & Dwarves Live in ‘The Rings of Power?’

One of the most fascinating things about the Lord of the Rings franchise and the currently airing The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power series is the sheer number of different creatures that are seen wandering around the world, each with its own distinct biology and culture. And these differences influence the stories they are involved in.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy