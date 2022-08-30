On Wednesday, a lot of people were really excited and really angry and the President of the United States announced his administration would be canceling $15 billion in student loan debt. No matter what emotion you expressed, student debt from people going to college is real and a lot. How much student loan debt does the Quad Cities have? A number is hard to say, but we know that those on one side of the Mississippi River have more than the other.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO