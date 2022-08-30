Read full article on original website
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
One Man’s Trash… Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Iowa & Illinois?
One man's trash is another man's treasure. But, can you legally go take that man's trash and claim it as your treasure? It depends on where you and the trash/treasure are located. We are used to dumpster divers at the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion. Over the last 3 months, we've...
Cheers! The Quad Cities Has Two Favorite Shots & We Can See Why
Labor Day weekend is here which means it's the unofficial end to summer. People in the Quad Cities will be enjoying the long three-day weekend with some alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, seltzers, and shots. A new study has come out showing each state's favorite shot and with the Quad Cities being made up of Iowa and Illinois, our area has two favorites. Bottoms up!
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
Hy-Vee Wants Your Product. Show Them Your Best Shark Tank Presentation
If I've learned anything from watching hours of Shark Tank it's 2 things:. Mark Cuban will pull his offer if you try and listen to any other sharks' offers. Hy-Vee is hosting its "Best of Local Brands Summit" where vendors are invited to submit their products for potential distribution in Hy-Vee stores. They are looking to expand and enhance its product offerings at its more than 285 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
First Iowa Wave Song Chosen By A Kid Captain Is Beyond Fitting
Back in April, it was announced that "Wave on Wave' by Pat Green would no longer be the song accompanying the amazing tradition that started five years ago at Kinnick Stadium. At the end of the first quarter of each home game, all in attendance stop for a moment and "wave". Green's song seemed perfect but for whatever reason, a vote began, asking for suggestions for a replacement.
Do You Know When It’s Legal To Pass A School Bus In The Quad Cities?
School is back in session in the Quad Cities for the 2022-2023 school year. Many kids, especially young Quad-City students, take the bus to get to and from school. If you're a motorist in Iowa and Illinois, this is your reminder of when you should stop for a school bus and when you need to keep driving.
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair
Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport
American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Iowa?
We all try our best to drive safely anywhere we go. One thing that has stuck with many people is the idea of how dangerous, and illegal it is to have your dome lights on in Iowa, and any other state. I personally remember my dad getting mad at me...
How Much Student Loan Debt Does The Quad Cities Have?
On Wednesday, a lot of people were really excited and really angry and the President of the United States announced his administration would be canceling $15 billion in student loan debt. No matter what emotion you expressed, student debt from people going to college is real and a lot. How much student loan debt does the Quad Cities have? A number is hard to say, but we know that those on one side of the Mississippi River have more than the other.
Check Out These Major Horror Movies Filmed In Iowa
Many people are already putting up their Halloween decorations, and getting ready for the spooky season. We are too! If you want to get into the spirit of Halloween, a great way to do that is with horror movies!. We found two horror movies that were filmed right here in...
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again
Update: Check out the full story of the new name...which is kind of the old name...here. You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
