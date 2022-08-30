ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers! The Quad Cities Has Two Favorite Shots & We Can See Why

Labor Day weekend is here which means it's the unofficial end to summer. People in the Quad Cities will be enjoying the long three-day weekend with some alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, seltzers, and shots. A new study has come out showing each state's favorite shot and with the Quad Cities being made up of Iowa and Illinois, our area has two favorites. Bottoms up!
IOWA STATE
Illinois State
Hy-Vee Wants Your Product. Show Them Your Best Shark Tank Presentation

If I've learned anything from watching hours of Shark Tank it's 2 things:. Mark Cuban will pull his offer if you try and listen to any other sharks' offers. Hy-Vee is hosting its "Best of Local Brands Summit" where vendors are invited to submit their products for potential distribution in Hy-Vee stores. They are looking to expand and enhance its product offerings at its more than 285 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
ILLINOIS STATE
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
First Iowa Wave Song Chosen By A Kid Captain Is Beyond Fitting

Back in April, it was announced that "Wave on Wave' by Pat Green would no longer be the song accompanying the amazing tradition that started five years ago at Kinnick Stadium. At the end of the first quarter of each home game, all in attendance stop for a moment and "wave". Green's song seemed perfect but for whatever reason, a vote began, asking for suggestions for a replacement.
IOWA STATE
Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair

Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
IOWA STATE
How Much Student Loan Debt Does The Quad Cities Have?

On Wednesday, a lot of people were really excited and really angry and the President of the United States announced his administration would be canceling $15 billion in student loan debt. No matter what emotion you expressed, student debt from people going to college is real and a lot. How much student loan debt does the Quad Cities have? A number is hard to say, but we know that those on one side of the Mississippi River have more than the other.
ILLINOIS STATE
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday

Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
DAVENPORT, IA
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
