Manhattan, KS

New grant gives tuition-free undergraduate education at K-State

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Kansas State University is debuting a new grant program that could cover in-state tuition for qualifying students.

The new grant, the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate education to make college more affordable for Kansas residents.

Eligible students include degree-seeking undergraduates who are classified as full-time and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the priority date. Students must be declared Pell-eligible or show a household income of $60,000 or less, be enrolled in classes on the Manhattan campus or online and be a Kansas resident living in a qualifying Kansas county at the time of application for admission.

30-year study shows benefits of bringing bison back to the prairie

The Land Grant Promise is available immediately and will be automatically awarded to students who qualify and live in Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Wabaunsee or Washington counties.

“We are committed to providing opportunity and access to higher education to any Kansan who wants to receive a world-class K-State education,” said Karen Goos, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. “It makes sense to begin this program by investing in the communities surrounding our main campus.”

The Land Grant Promise is not designed to cover costs beyond tuition, such as fees, books or housing, according to Goos. Students are encouraged to apply for other scholarships and grants to help cover those expenses. Those interested in learning more about the grant can click here .

