Kentucky State

WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Virginia man dies in waters off Duck

The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
WDTV

WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Augusta Free Press

Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
ANIMALS
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
