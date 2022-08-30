Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!
VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia man dies in waters off Duck
The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
WDTV
WVDNR announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from Sept. 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell, Mingo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
How Utah became the Beehive State and where to buy cute products to celebrate it
Utah officially became the Beehive State in 1959. Here’s how it got there.
RELATED PEOPLE
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Why Sunday is so important for man who almost died after surgery
David Redford shared his story ahead of Sunday, which is Virginia Blood Donor Day. It’s a day designed to encourage folks to get out and donate blood to help replenish the supply.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks
DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
As the "Dog Days" of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties.
What is a ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ and is it necessary?
A Women’s Bill of Rights is being promoted by Independent Women’s Voice. Utah Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes is urging states to adopt a Women’s Bill of Rights. Utah banned transgender girls from playing girls school sports.
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Deseret News
Salt Lake City, UT
34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.https://www.deseret.com
Comments / 0